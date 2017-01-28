ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Andrew Krause of Holmdel, NJ won his B-Main to earn a starting spot into the Gambler’s Classic.

Krause admittedly had “quite a bit of work” since finishing 17th in Allentown, PA last month.

The asphalt Modified driver is adjusting to the tight confines of historic Boardwalk Hall.

“This is nothing like anything you could really get any experience from other than just coming here and turning some laps. The way the car handles, the way you have to drive the car, the racing attitude that other drivers have. It’s just a whole different world.”

The 4 race Indoor Auto Racing Championship Fueled by VP Racing Fuels is something to do in the offseason. For Krause’s team, it is comparable to the preparation going into his Modifieds. He enjoys the varied field of drivers from Canada and the northeastern US presents a

“It is such a conglomeration of racers from all different series and divisions and everything. It’s nice to come together and race all under one roof.”

Krause will continue to complete weekly at Wall (NJ) Stadium Speedway and 8-10 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. He is also considering 1-2 Northeast Race Cars & Parts Tri-Track Open Modified Series events if his schedule permits.

“It’s always nice to see a new track, a new experience, compete against new cars, and everything and just learn a little bit. Everything we do is for the fun of it so the more we travel and stuff, the more people we meet. It’s all been a fun time for us.”

Krause made 8 NWMT starts last year with a best finish of 13th at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway.

Krause is confident entering this season. He wants to “get a little bit more of a notebook built, and iron out whatever issues we have, and get some good solid finishes down.”

“I couldn’t do it without my family. My mom and dad and sister are always there for me and then I got all these guys around who come out and help me with everything. I have Ralph Solhem who is just coming out with and really helping us getting this TQ running perfect and Rob Hyer and his son Brandon, Tommy Chilson. There’s just a lot of people involved and it’s really nice to have ’em all.”

Sources: Nicholas Teto/YankeeRacer.com

Racing-reference.info