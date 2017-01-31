Brandon Gdovic joined DAC Motorsports to compete in the 55th annual Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona January 28-29th at Daytona International Speedway. As a late entry, Gdovic, on the heels of a second consecutive successful Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Series season, was tapped to round out the No. 18 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 team in the GTD division of the most prestigious endurance race in North America. Although the team faced setbacks that may have parked other competitors, Gdovic crossed the finish line in 13th place completing the entire race.

Gdovic had quite a lengthy list of obstacles to overcome to ultimately leave Daytona as successfully as he did. He joined the DAC Motorsports team after the Roar Before the 24, the race’s official pre-race practice sessions. Gdovic, in his first time behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3, was able to find speed early on in practice and throughout the race. Having worked with two of his co-drivers throughout the Super Trofeo season, the team had a rapport and was able to collaborate easily.

Unfortunately, during qualifying, Gdovic’s teammate was involved in a violent incident when a tire blew, destroying the No. 18 Lamborghini Huracan. But the DAC Motorsports crew stepped up to the plate and flew into action purchasing a show car from another Lamborghini team and preparing it for the following day’s event. After an overnight rebuild and with literally seconds to spare before the cars rolled out, the car was ready to race.

The green flag for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona waved at 2:30 p.m. ET. The DAC entry started in the 26th position in the GTD class with Gdovic scheduled to be the third of four drivers to take the wheel. Each driver would compete in one two-hour session which saw Gdovic swap in for his first stint at 6:30 p.m. Gdovic completed a smooth driver swap and hit the 3.56-mile road course in the 16th position. Brandon reported that the car initially handled well, but began to degrade throughout his stint.

Rain began to fall overnight throughout the race’s graveyard shirt, but the DAC Motorsports entry continued to advance position. Gdovic’s second stint was a rain-soaked double that began at 2:45 a.m. and ended at 6:30 a.m. As the final hours of the 24 Hours of Daytona began to tick down, the team prepared to swap Gdovic into the driver’s seat for the final stint to close out the race. He took over at 1:40 p.m. ET and managed to pass another competitor en route to a 13th-place finish.

Brandon Gdovic Quotes:

“It was a long up and down week, but the DAC Motorsports team pushed through and we were able to make it to the checkered flag after barely making it to the grid in time. Unfortunately, a tire failure in practice caused our car to be unrepairable. We had to build a show car we got from Lamborghini hospitality area to make the race. It was a long, wet race and two additional tire failures made us lose some time on the field, but we still managed to bring it home in 13th. It was an awesome effort for the whole DAC crew to get us into the race and bring it home in one piece. I gained a lot of experience getting to drive this GT3 car for the first time and I am ready for the next one! I would like to thank the DAC Motorsports team, Emmanuel Anassis and Anthony Massari for the opportunity to drive for their team, Lamborghini Squadra Corse for their efforts, major sponsor for the event La Champagnerie as well as WindStax and ComServe Wireless.”

Sources: Cortney Dryden/Precision Performance Motorsports PR