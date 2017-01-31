Barber’s Seasoning Salt Joins Forces with Sarah and Race 101 for First Race Back from Concussion

Sarah Cornett-Ching and RACE 101

Sarah and Race 101 Team up with Barber’s Seasoning Salt for the Upcoming Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway

After four months of sitting out due to a concussion from a vicious wreck in the ARCA Racing Series at Kentucky Speedway Sept 23 2016, Sarah has announced she will be back in the race car for competition for the first time Feb 4th 2017 at the PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway.

Sarah is also excited to be teaming up with Barber’s Seasoning Salt for her first race back in competition. “It’s important to be able to represent products that you use and love, that has always been my philosophy and I LOVE Barber’s on my french fries!”

Sarah’s Corner:

The process of coming back from the wreck at Kentucky has been one of the toughest things I have been through as a setback in my racing career thus far. It has been such a slow process and a frustrating ordeal that I am more grateful for my health now than I have ever been.

This PASS race at Dillon is one I am looking forward to more than I can remember in a longtime, there is a huge sense of excitement and it will be 200 laps of entertainment for the fans. I think it will be a great test of my stamina and a chance to see how I feel at the end of a long race.

About Barber’s Seasoning Salt

Barber’s Seasoning Salt was started by Jim Barber in 1986. It has become a staple in Eastern NC cooking and its mouth watering flavor is great on BBQ, burgers, fish, wild game and Sarah’s favorite on her french fries! Come out to watch the racing at Dillon Motor Speedway Feb 4th to sample some yourself!

Sources: Sarah Cornett-Ching/RACE 101