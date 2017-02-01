DODGE CITY, Kan. (February 1, 2017) – The focus shifts to the upcoming 2017 season with this past Saturday night’s Dodge City Raceway Park Awards Banquet officially putting the 2016 season in the books.

More than 200 attendees took in Saturday night’s festivities at the Western State Bank Expo adjacent to the 3/8-mile DCRP clay oval with the top contenders in each of the track’s five championship chase divisions recognized during the evening.

Taking top accolades in each division were Taylor Velasquez in Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, Nick Link in IMCA Modifieds, Kevin Tabor in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Michael Pepper in IMCA Stock Cars and Matt O’Hair in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

“My dad and I have been racing together for 17 years, and this is our first championship,” the 25-year old Velasquez of Turpin, OK, said of his DCRP Sprint Car championship. “We’re just a small, family team, it’s great to get a championship like this and to get it at Dodge City Raceway Park is a real honor.”

While others among the top ten and each champion also picked up their hardware and point fund monies, Stock Car champ Michael Pepper picked up an extra $100 and the 2016 DCRP Feature Winner board for racking up the most feature wins over the course of the 2016 season. Pepper racked up nine wins to top the overall win charts for a second year in a row.

Check http://www.dodgecityraceway. com/media/photos/2016-dcrp- awards-banquet-january-28- 2017/ for images from the 2016 DCRP Awards Banquet.

With the 2016 Awards Banquet completed, attention turns to the 2017 season that begins with a full slate of championship chase action on Saturday night, April 15.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park is loaded with a number of big events including the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series that wraps up the DCRP season on October 27-28, the $3,000-to-win DCRP Sprint Car Nationals on June 16-17, the Fifth Annual Modified Stampede on May 6, the Fourth Annual Sport Modified Mayhem on August 19, the Stock Car Spectacular on June 3 and the popular Driver’s Appreciation Night on July 28.

The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway. com/schedule/.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Dodge City Raceway Park PR