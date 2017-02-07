Salem, NH – Formula Race Promotions (FRP) and USAC Racing today opened their new and improved online registration system for the much-anticipated 2017 Atlantic, F2000 and F1600 Championship Series, with just under three long months before the first race of the year at VIR.

Competitors can go to www.FRPLicense.com for a USAC Racing license application and www.FRPEntry.com to register their car online for the seven-weekend season or to register on a per-race basis.

If a competitor holds a valid competition license from another recognized sanctioning body, there will be no charge for the new USAC license.

The websites are intuitive and easy to navigate and bring in an entirely new and streamlined sign-up process with the new sanctioning provided by USAC Racing.

Hard cards for all participants will be mailed or can be picked up at the track.

Among the changes for the 2017 season, apart from the streamlined system, is a re-adjustment of entries fees.

Even with roughly three hours of single-class track time per weekend, F2000 and F1600 entry fees have been dropped to $850 per weekend.

“We provide the best value in North America open wheel racing, period. This has always been the case, and for 2017, we’re lowering entry fees for our F2000 and F1600 Series to make them even more attractive,” commented FRP’s Robert Wright and Al Guibord, co-owners.

Competitors wishing to pre-pay all seven entry fees and their annual series registration before March 1st will receive an entry discount.

The season begins at VIR, April 28-30.

2017 F1600, F2000, Atlantic Schedule:

April 28-30: VIRginia International Raceway

May 12-13: Mid-Ohio

June 8-11: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

June 30-July 2: Mid-Ohio

July 28-July 30: Pittsburgh

August 25-27: Summit Point

October 6-8: New Jersey Motorsports Park

