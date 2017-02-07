INDIANAPOLIS – (Feb. 7, 2017) – Rush Enterprises, which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, announced today a continuation of its relationship with motorsports icon Tony Stewart by sponsoring his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) team. The company’s Rush Truck Centers brand will serve as co-primary sponsor on the TSR No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Arctic Cat J&J that Stewart will compete with in more than 50 dirt races in 2017.

“Rush Truck Centers is extremely proud to continue our relationship with Tony Stewart in this next chapter of his career,” said Rusty Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Rush Enterprises, Inc. “We’ve had a great relationship with Tony for more than a decade and it has been an incredible partnership. Whether it’s been with Stewart-Haas Racing or as part of his Sprint car team, there has always been that championship culture with a passion and drive for winning that we have at Rush Truck Centers. As we understand it, Tony will be racing all over the country this year and that’s a great fit for us. Many of our customers and employees are race fans, so continuing our relationship with Tony makes business sense, now and for the future.”

Stewart is returning to his dirt-track roots following an illustrious 20-year NASCAR driving career. After spending the past 18 seasons competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Stewart begins what he calls the next chapter of his career behind the wheel of a 900-horsepower Sprint car this week competing in the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions-sanctioned Bubba Army Winter Nationals at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be getting back to racing on dirt, and having Rush Truck Centers along for the ride is really exciting,” Stewart said. “We’ve been doing business with Rush Truck Centers for years and have built some great friendships along the way. It takes a little bit of everything to build a great team and we know getting to and from the track this year is going to be a big part of it. We’re going to be racing all over and we will rely on Rush Truck Centers to keep our truck and transporter in great condition. If we can’t get from track to track, we can’t race, so having a partnership with Rush Truck Centers and all of the company’s detail-oriented employees is going to play a pivotal part in our team having the success we are looking for.”

Fans are encouraged to follow the progress of Stewart, TSR and the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Arctic Cat J&J throughout the 2017 season on the Web and social media. More information can be found at www.TonyStewartRacing.com, www.rushtruckcentersracing.com and www.tonystewart.com.

Tony Stewart Racing: Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing or on Twitter and Instagram @TonyStewart_Rcg.

Tony Stewart: Facebook at www.facebook.com/TonyStewart or on Twitter and Instagram @TonyStewart.

Rush Truck Centers: Facebook at www.facebook.com/rushtruckcenters or on Twitter and Instagram @RushTruckCenter

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 21 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs – from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises’ operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and www.rushtruckcentersracing.com, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

About Tony Stewart Racing

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) is the title-winning World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series team owned by three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. The organization has captured 21 short-track racing titles (14 in the United States Auto Club and seven World of Outlaws) since its inception in 2001. In 2017, TSR will field a team for eight-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz and also a team for Stewart. Based in Brownsburg, Indiana, TSR operates out of a 25,000-square-foot facility. For more information please visit us on the Web at www.TonyStewartRacing.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing, on Instagram at @TonyStewart_rcg and on Twitter at @TonyStewart_rcg.

Sources: Bill Klingbeil/True Speed Communication