GREENVILLE, NY — Christian Eckes appeared to be the driver to beat Saturday afternoon at Dillon Motor Speedway (SC) during the Pro All-Star Series (PASS) season opener. The 16-year-old driver led much of the 200-lap Winter Meltdown event, but lost the lead on a late-race restart, bringing home a second-place finish.

“I’m definitely disappointed,” Eckes said. “I’m not really sure what happened there. The No. 28 [Jared Irvan] was the class of the field I guess. I don’t really know what happened there. I’m really proud of my Fury Race Car guys, we had a really good car and I’m just excited to be here.”

The Greenville, New York driver was the fast qualifier earlier in the day and had a strong No. 15 machine for the Winter Meltdown 200. Eckes jumped out to the early lead and held the top spot through the break at lap 125.

With two fresh tires and fuel at the break, Eckes thought he was in a good position to earn his first win of 2017. With less than 15 laps to go, the caution flew, and Eckes wasn’t able to maintain the lead on the ensuing restart, settling for the runner-up position.

“I thought it was still a successful weekend,” Eckes stated. “To get the pole and have such a dominate car is a true testament to how good Fury Race Cars has become. I did really save. I had a ton there at the end, I still had plenty of drive of. I’m still excited about a second-place finish.”

Eckes will be back on track Saturday, March 1for the CARS Tour season opener at Concord Speedway (NC). Eckes picked up a top-10 finish there last year in his Super Late Model and a third-place finish in his Late Model Stock Car.

“Our thoughts are definitely aimed at picking up the first win of 2017,” Eckes said. “I’m confident our Fury Race Cars, Quality Bus Sales Toyota will be able to succeed at Concord.”

Sources: 51 Sports