KYLE BUSCH

Daytona – Top of the Bucket List

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina (Feb. 13, 2017) – Over the past two seasons, Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), has made significant progress on his bucket list within the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Along with bringing home his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2015, Busch has brought home back-to-back Brickyard 400 wins in 2015 and 2016 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and a victory in the 2008 Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

With those items checked off the list entering his 13th full-time season in NASCAR’s top series, Busch turns his attention to a race every stock car driver dreams of winning – the Daytona 500. After 11 career starts in the “Great American Race,” Busch is still searching for his first victory in NASCAR’s season-opening event and he looks to add the ultimate bucket list item to his resume.

When it comes to NASCAR, there aren’t many traditions that run deeper than kicking off each new season with Speedweeks at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, which this year culminates Feb. 26with the 59th running of the Daytona 500.

Before next week’s edition of the Great American Race, the 2017 season will warm up with Saturdaynight’s non-points Advance Auto Parts Clash, which Busch won in 2012. It continues through next week’s Can-Am Duel qualifying races. Busch won his Duel qualifying race in 2009, 2013 and 2016. Then, the official NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest Feb. 26 with the Daytona 500. In addition to his three non-points race wins at Daytona, Busch captured his first and only Daytona points-paying Sprint Cup win in July 2008.

Busch will look to top his strong season from one year ago when he finished third in the Cup Series standings, qualified for his ninth career appearance in NASCAR’s playoffs, and made the Championship 4 for the second consecutive season. Busch won four races in 2016, which gave him at least one win in each of his first 12 seasons. The Las Vegas native also tied his 2008 career-high 17 top-five finishes and career-high 25 top-10s last season.

The 38-race winner in NASCAR’s Cup Series will look to continue to win races and vie for another championship, with a few other goals still left to accomplish. Along with a Daytona 500 victory and a return to the Championship 4, Busch’s goals for 2017 include crossing off two tracks where he’s never won in the Cup Series – Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Also for 2017, primary backer M&M’S returns for its ninth season with Busch and the colorful M&M’S Toyota. M&M’S will have its fan pit stop experience on site during Speedweeks at Daytona at the base of the Toyota Injector. Activities there will include the M&M’S Tire Changer, prize wheel, sampling of M&M’S product and the No. 18 M&M’S show car on-site for fan photo opportunities.

So, as Busch and his No. 18 M&M’S Camry head back to Daytona for another edition of Daytona Speedweeks, his sights will be set on checking off another item on the bucket list by adding his name as the 38th driver to grace the Harley J. Earl Trophy as Daytona 500 champion.

KYLE BUSCH, Driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing:

Are there race wins or other things that you hope to accomplish before your racing career is over?

“The number-one, most important thing is trying to win the Daytona 500. After that, we will try to win the Coke 600 at Charlotte, or really any Cup race at Charlotte, which I haven’t been able to do, yet. Past that, to be able to win at Pocono, which is the only other place besides Charlotte where I haven’t won a Cup race. Winning at Martinsville and getting a Grandfather Clock and winning at Kansas, where I haven’t been very good in my career, were both really special last year. Beyond that, I would certainly still like to win 200 overall NASCAR races, but that may be down the line a bit. Those are some of the bucket-list things that would be cool to accomplish someday. We still have plenty to accomplish but I’m excited to head back to Daytona and get a new year started. Hard to believe it’s my ninth season with M&M’S on board with me. We have a lot of great things to come with them this year and with the launch of M&M’S Caramel in May.”

Does having a championship on your resume make you feel any different heading into another new season?

“I don’t think I’m any different than I was before winning the championship than I am today. I’m just a fierce competitor who wants to go out there and win races and compete for championships. Even though there’s one under my belt, there’s plenty more to achieve. We’ll go out there and fight hard and make sure we can do that week-in and week-out, but also year-in and year-out with this M&M’S team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing. At the same time, I feel like there was the pressure of winning a title lifted off my back. To be introduced as a Cup Series champion never gets old and will always be a huge honor for me, no doubt.”

Why is the Daytona 500 so hard to win?

“Because everybody else wants to win it and it’s on all their bucket lists and, of course, it’s a race that 40 people have a chance to go out there and win. I wouldn’t say the same for a race like Atlanta. You go to Atlanta and obviously that’s a race where probably 10, 12 guys are going to have a chance to win but, when you show up to Daytona, all 40 people will believe that they have a chance to win.”

How would you explain the feeling of starting the Daytona 500?

“It’s crazy because I felt that as a rookie, maybe my second year, but I don’t necessarily feel it that much now. I feel it’s like another race, but it is the first race of the year and you want to start it off well. Are you always really ready for the start of the season? Who knows? If the Daytona 500 was the fifth or sixth race of the year, would it be better for me or better for somebody else? Maybe, or maybe not. The only way I can explain it to people is if you ever get excited or the adrenaline starts pumping and you don’t necessarily have any feelings and it’s just excitement. It could be for people experiencing the birth of a kid or something like that, or seeing their kid go through graduation or something like that. That’s sort of the feeling that you get of getting ready to start the Daytona 500. To me, I get nervous or pumped up or excited for the start of the Super Bowl, especially being there in person this year in Houston. I’m excited and I’m jacked up for it, so I can only imagine what the players feel, and that’s sort of the feeling that you get.”

How important is the Clash exhibition race to learn the draft and get ready for the rest of Speedweeks?

“I think anytime we ever go down to Daytona, whether it’s with a new car or whether it’s with a different rules package or what have you, we always look at the Clash, as they call it now, as a race to watch to see exactly what’s going to happen and what characteristics you have in your racecar and things. It’s a learning experience for everybody, whether you’re in the race or whether you’re out of the race and not in it. For us, we’re curious to see how the car is going to race and how it’s going to handle and what it’s going to react like. Things aren’t too drastically different with speedway racing this year, so there will be less to get used to. I’ve been so busy with things this offseason with KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) and some of my businesses, I’m just looking forward to getting back to Daytona to my day job with our M&M’S Camry.”

M&M’S Racing

Race 1 of 36 – Daytona 500 – Daytona

Car No.: 18 – M&M’S Toyota Camry

Teammates: Denny Hamlin – No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry; Daniel Suarez – No. 19 Arris Toyota Camry; Matt Kenseth – No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry.

Notes of Interest:

The 59th Daytona 500 will mark Kyle Busch’s 427th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start and his 24th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Busch has career totals of 38 wins, 19 poles, 147 top-five finishes, 219 top-10s and 12,356 laps led in 426 career Cup Series races. His most recent Cup Series win came in July 2016 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, when he brought home his second consecutive win at the historic 2.5-mile oval. Busch’s win came from the pole position, his most recent pole and the 19th of his career.

Busch has one win, seven top-five finishes and eight top-10s and has led a total of 364 laps in 23 career Cup Series points-paying starts at Daytona. Busch’s average Daytona finish is 17.5.

Warmup Act: Saturday night’s Advance Auto Parts Clash will mark Busch’s 11th appearance in the non-points event. He brought home his only Clash victory in 2012. In that race five years ago, Busch passed three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart coming to the finish line on the final lap. Busch won by .013 of a second, the closest finish in Clash history.

Dueling at Daytona: Busch will make his 12th start in his Can-Am Duel twin qualifying race Feb. 23 . In his previous 11 starts, Busch has led 159 laps and has three career wins in the qualifying race – in 2009, 2013, and 2016. The qualifying races this year will take on more importance as bonus points will be awarded in the season standings for a win in the twin 60-lap events.

Almost: Busch almost drove to his first Daytona Cup Series victory in July 2007, finishing second to race-winner Jamie McMurray by a mere 0.005 of a second in a drag race to the finish line.

No More ‘Almost:’ Busch finally notched his first and only Cup Series points-paying win at Daytona in the July 2008 Coke Zero 400. Busch was just ahead of Carl Edwards when the caution came out for a multicar accident in turn one on lap 162 during a green-white-checkered finish. Busch was declared the winner by NASCAR officials when it was determined his car was in the lead when the caution came out to end the race.

38 Career Cup Series Wins: With his Cup Series win at Indianapolis last July, the 38th of his career, Busch is tied for 19th on the all-time Cup Series win list with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammate Matt Kenseth.

Trimming the List: With wins at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City added to the list last season, Busch has won Cup Series races at 21 of the 23 tracks at which the series competes. The only two tracks he has yet to conquer in the Cup Series are Pocono (Pa) Raceway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. During his 2015 Cup Series championship season, Busch checked off Indianapolis and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Four of Busch’s last six Cup Series wins have been his first at each track in NASCAR’s top series (Indianapolis, Homestead, Martinsville and Kansas). Of the 21 different tracks where Busch has won, he has multiple wins at 11 of them.

All-Time JGR Wins Leader: With his Brickyard 400 last July, Busch passed three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart for most all-time Cup Series wins for JGR. Busch now has 34 wins for JGR to Stewart’s 33.

170 and Counting: Busch enters the start of the 2017 season with 170 career wins among NASCAR’s top three divisions – Cup (38), Xfinity (86) and Truck (46).

Sources: Bill Janitz/True Speed Communication