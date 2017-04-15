ATTICA, Ohio – D.J. Foos knows if he is going to claim the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics title he has to beat four time series champion Byron Reed. Foos, in only his fifth year of driving a 410 sprint car, did just that to open the 9th season for the FAST Championship Series at Attica Raceway Park Friday, April 14.

Foos, in his second season driving the Jay Kiser owned #23, took the lead from Reed with four laps to go and survived a brush with the front stretch wall to score his first ever Attica 410 sprint win.

“This is like a dream come true. There’s no better man here to race with than Byron Reed. If you want to be the best you have to beat the best and tonight it happened. When I hit that wall I had all kinds of things going through my head. I was like ‘oh man don’t give this one away…I know Byron’s going to try and come back,’” Foos said.



“I’m so excited for this team. We ran really well at Mansfield a couple of weeks ago and now we have momentum. I knew coming into tonight…my buddy Keith texted me and said ‘top five tonight, over-under.’ I started to text him ‘I’m going there to win.’ I deleted that and said hopefully a top five. I should have stuck with my original text. I can’t thank Jay Kiser, Nicole, Cody Renfro and all our great sponsors enough for always sticking with me,” Foos added.

Foos thanked all the sponsors on the #23 – the Jet Express, Crown Battery, Kistler Racing Products, Kistler Engines, JLH General Contractor, NAPA of Bryan and Shelluke’s Bar & Grill.

The opening night of the All Pro Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics saw 37 cars sign in for the first night of the Spring Nationals at Attica.

In the 30-lap feature Cole Duncan, the 2016 Ohio Sprint Car Series champion, and Stuart Brubaker brought the field to green with Brubaker gaining a slight advantage. As Brubaker began to pull away slightly there was a fantastic battle for third between Reed, Carson Macedo and Foos with Adam Kekich and Tim Shaffer in tow.

Action ground to a halt with six laps in when Jordan Ryan took a tumble. On the ensuing restart Thomas Meseraull spun. When the green flew Brubaker led Duncan who had his hands full with Macedo while Reed and Foos battled for fourth. Cody Gallogly would spin on lap nine and when the green flew the battle was on.

Brubaker, Duncan, Reed, Macedo and Foos were locked in a tremendous battle. Reed took second on lap 12 and quickly closed on Brubaker. Reed drove to the extreme low groove as Brubaker tried to block in turns three and four but to no avail as the Monclova Missile took the lead on lap 14. Brubaker fought back and regained the top spot the next circuit with Reed returning the favor on lap 17.

Once in the lead Reed pulled away slightly as Brubaker tried to defending second from Duncan, Macedo and Foos. A caution with nine laps to go for a Dean Jacobs spin set up a classic shoot out. Reed maintained the lead on the restart as Foos drove around Brubaker with Duncan trying to hold off Macedo and Spencer Bayston.

With six laps to go Foos was all over Reed looking for his opportunity to make the winning pass. It came two laps later as Foos drove around Reed with Brubaker, Duncan, Bayston and Macedo staying close.

Foos avoided disaster with two laps to go when he blasted the front stretch wall. He gathered his composure and drove to the $5,000 win over Reed, Bayston, Duncan and Macedo as Brubaker spun coming to the checkers.

The 2017 All Pro Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics continues Saturday, April 22 at the historic Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio. It will be the first event for the JLH General Contractor 305 FAST Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro as well.

FAST On Dirt, Inc. would like to thank the following contributors to the 2017 FAST Series point fund:

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Ohio Logistics, JLH General Contractors, Engine Pro, Kistler Racing Products, Engler Machine & Tool, CP-Carillo Pistons, Design Graphics Group Inc., SCS Gearbox, Reebar Die Casting, Hoseheads.com, Level Performance, Young’s RV Centers, Gressman Powersports, Hoserville Ohio, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating, Fremont Fence, Baumann Auto Group, Fricker’s, Goofy Golf, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Tire, UNOH, Welty Financial Services, EZ Shop, US Army, Weld Racing Wheels

Attica Raceway Park

Night #1 of All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics

Starting position [*]

Qualifying

1.23-DJ Foos, 12.167; 2.16-Chris Andrews, 12.169; 3.39-Spencer Bayston, 12.256; 4.22-Cole Duncan, 12.293; 5.3G-Carson Macedo, 12.332; 6.45L-Brian Lay, 12.516; 7.5T-Travis Philo, 12.574; 8.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.619; 9.49X-Tim Shaffer, 12.662; 10.5K-Adam Kekich, 12.690; 11.8-Dean Jacobs, 12.707; 12.7-Shawn Valenti, 12.734; 13.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.738; 14.5R-Byron Reed, 12.748; 15.60K-Kory Crabtree, 12.749; 16.45-Trevor Baker, 12.761; 17.9-Jordan Ryan, 12.782; 18.11N-Dale Blaney, 12.855; 19.81-Lee Jacobs, 12.865; 20.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.880; 21.9X-Thomas Meseraull, 12.961; 22.60-Jody Keegan, 13.005; 23.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.015; 24.5-Jordan Harble, 13.021; 25.83X-Nate Reeser, 13.039; 26.8J-Jess Stiger, 13.061; 27.92-Sam Ashworth, 13.106; 28.4-Brian Smith, 13.138; 29.5B-Chade Blonde, 13.168; 30.10S-Jay Steinebach, 13.268; 31.27-Cody Gallogly, 13.288; 32.40-Mark Imler, 13.514; 33.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.526; 34.15H-Mitch Harble, 13.675; 35.4B-Steve Butler, 14.293; 36.7J-Joe Swanson, 21.905; 37.91-Cale Thomas, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top five to A)

1. 49X-Tim Shaffer[3]; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 3. 9-Jordan Ryan[1] ; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs[5] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 6. 7-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 7. 92-Sam Ashworth[8] ; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[9] ; 9. 60-Jody Keegan[7] ; 10. 15H-Mitch Harble[10]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top five to A)

1. 8-Dean Jacobs[3] ; 2. 5K-Adam Kekich[4] ; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 4. 9X-Thomas Meseraull[6] ; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7] ; 6. 5B-Chade Blonde[8] ; 7. 40-Mark Imler[9] ; 8. 11N-Dale Blaney[1] ; 9. 16-Chris Andrews[5]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 2. 5R-Byron Reed[1] ; 3. 39-Spencer Bayston[4] ; 4. 45L-Brian Lay[3] ; 5. 5-Jordan Harble[5] ; 6. 8J-Jess Stiger[7] ; 7. 83X-Nate Reeser[6] ; 8. 4-Brian Smith[8] ; 9. 7J-Joe Swanson[9]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 3G-Carson Macedo[2] ; 2. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[3] ; 4. 60K-Kory Crabtree[1] ; 5. 27-Cody Gallogly[7] ; 6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[6] ; 7. 4B-Steve Butler[8] ; 8. 45-Trevor Baker[5]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 7-Shawn Valenti[1] ; 2. 92-Sam Ashworth[3] ; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 4. 60-Jody Keegan[7] ; 5. 4-Brian Smith[6] ; 6. 83X-Nate Reeser[4] ; 7. 15H-Mitch Harble[9] ; 8. 8J-Jess Stiger[2]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 16-Chris Andrews[7] ; 2. 5B-Chade Blonde[1] ; 3. 11N-Dale Blaney[5] ; 4. 40-Mark Imler[3] ; 5. 10S-Jay Steinebach[2] ; 6. 4B-Steve Butler[4] ; 7. 45-Trevor Baker[6]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 2. 5R-Byron Reed[3] ; 3. 39-Spencer Bayston[8] ; 4. 22-Cole Duncan[1] ; 5. 3G-Carson Macedo[5] ; 6. 49X-Tim Shaffer[7] ; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[12] ; 8. 5T-Travis Philo[10] ; 9. 16-Chris Andrews[23] ; 10. 5K-Adam Kekich[6] ; 11. 5B-Chade Blonde[24] ; 12. 45L-Brian Lay[13] ; 13. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[18] ; 14. 9X-Thomas Meseraull[16] ; 15. 68G-Tyler Gunn[17] ; 16. 7-Shawn Valenti[21] ; 17. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 18. 92-Sam Ashworth[22] ; 19. 27-Cody Gallogly[20] ; 20. 81-Lee Jacobs[15] ; 21. 8-Dean Jacobs[9] ; 22. 60K-Kory Crabtree[14] ; 23. 9-Jordan Ryan[11] ; 24. 5-Jordan Harble[19]

Hard Charger: 16-Chris Andrews +14

