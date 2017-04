KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 15, 2017) – Late afternoon thundershowers were too much for those assembled for Kraig Ford/Pella Motors Opening Night at the Knoxville Raceway. Join us next Saturday night, April 22 as we try to get Kraig Ford/Pella Motors Opening Night in again! For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Sources: Bill Wright/Knoxville Raceway PR