Third through the checkers was Danny “The Dude” Lasoski, who took his position from Christopher Bell early in the race and held it through the checkers. Lasoski, the 2001 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Champion, has previous wins at Devil’s Bowl in 1999 and 2000. He was also right there at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in 1978 for the first-ever World of Outlaws Sprint Car race.

This year’s Texas Outlaw Nationals was a tribute to the late Lanny Edwards. A number of superstars — including Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne, Johnny Rutherford, and Christopher Bell — joined the Outlaws to honor the legendary promoter and World of Outlaws co-founder (along with Ted Johnson).

“Lanny went out on a limb and really got something going that has been pretty spectacular and pretty amazing,” said Tony Stewart during the opening ceremony, “and definitely pretty entertaining for all of America to watch.”

The opening ceremony continued with World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter presenting the Ted Johnson Memorial Award to the Edwards family for their contribution to the sport.

“We really want to recognize all of the people that helped us get to where we are today,” said Carter. “We are the World of Outlaws: the fans here, the community, the racers, the teams, everybody here. We are what the World of Outlaws was meant to be 40 years ago. What happened here 40 years ago next year impacts sprint car racing around the world; all were impacted by Ted Johnson and Lanny Edwards.”

RACE NOTES: Brad Sweet worked the bottom to steal the win in lap 26 of a 30-lap Feature of the Lanny Edwards Memorial Texas Outlaw Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway after David Gravel led all previous 25 laps. Danny Lakoski fights Christopher Bell for third early on and maintains his position through the checkers.

CONTINGENCY WINNERS: MSD Ignitions ($25 cash): Clyde Knipp; MSD Ignitions ($50 cash): Brad Sweet; Penske Shocks ($50 cash): Danny Lasoski; JE Pistons ($50 cash): Sheldon Haudenschild; VP Racing Fuels ($50 cash): Jason Sides; Edelbrock ($50 cash): Greg Wilson; Comp Cams ($50 cash): Donny Schatz; Cometic Gasket ($50 cash): Daryn Pittman; Super Flow ($50 cash): Kraig Kinser; Craftsman Club Fast Five ($100 cash): David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, Greg Wilson, Brad Sweet; Craftsman/Sears: Christopher Bell; KSE Hard Charger: Logan Schuchart; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate): Brad Sweet; JE Pistons (Set of Rings): Brady Bacon; JE Pistons (Set of Rings): Parker Price-Miller.

SEASON WINNERS: Donny Schatz – 6 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, LoneStar Speedway on March 3, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 9, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas on March 10, Thunderbowl Raceway on March 18 ); David Gravel – 4 (Thunderbowl Raceway on March 17, Placerville Speedway on March 29, Perris Auto Speedway on April 1, Gator Motorplex on April 3); Jason Johnson – 2 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 17, Devil’s Bowl Speedway on April 14); Brad Sweet – 2 (Stockton Dirt Track on March 25, Devil’s Bowl Speedway on April 15), Logan Schuchart – 1 (Keller Auto Speedway on March 31), Brian Brown – 1 (Cocopah Speedway on April 7), Rico Abreu – 1 (Arizona Speedway on April 8).

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Statistical Report; Devil’s Bowl Speedway, TX; April 15, 2017

Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 49-Brad Sweet [4][$20,000]; 2. 5-David Gravel [1][$6,000]; 3. 33-Danny Lasoski [5][$3,750]; 4. 67-Christopher Bell [3][$3,250]; 5. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [2][$2,750]; 6. 41-Jason Johnson [10][$2,500]; 7. 19-Brent Marks [8][$2,400]; 8. 7S-Jason Sides [7][$2,300]; 9. W20-Greg Wilson [6][$2,200]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz [14][$2,100]; 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart [19][$1,700]; 12. 9-Daryn Pittman [11][$1,400]; 13. 4-Paul McMahan [12][$1,300]; 14. 11K-Kraig Kinser [13][$1,200]; 15. 82-Cap Henry [18][$1,100]; 16. 4K-Kasey Kahne [15][$1,000]; 17. 1A-Jacob Allen [9][$1,000]; 18. 2-Shane Stewart [21][$1,000]; 19. 17-Joey Saldana [16][$1,000]; 20. 2X-Parker Price-Miller [22][$1,000]; 21. 1X-Gary Taylor [23][$1,000]; 22. 14-Tony Stewart [20][$1,000]; 23. 99-Brady Bacon [17][$1,000]; 24. 13-Clyde Knipp [24][$1,000]; Lap Leaders: David Gravel 1-25, Brad Sweet 26-30; KSE Hard Charger Award: 1S-Logan Schuchart[+8]

Qualifying – 1. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.706; 2. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.711; 3. 67-Christopher Bell, 13.714; 4. 33-Danny Lasoski, 13.754; 5. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.76; 6. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.784; 7. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.789; 8. 19-Brent Marks, 13.79; 9. 5-David Gravel, 13.807; 10. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.82; 11. 9-Daryn Pittman, 13.846; 12. 4K-Kasey Kahne, 13.866; 13. 17-Joey Saldana, 13.919; 14. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.93; 15. 4-Paul McMahan, 13.937; 16. 41-Jason Johnson, 13.937; 17. 99-Brady Bacon, 14.004; 18. 13-Clyde Knipp, 14.008; 19. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.968; 20. 14-Tony Stewart, 14.043; 21. 82-Cap Henry, 14.073; 22. 2-Shane Stewart, 14.081; 23. 1X-Gary Taylor, 14.153; 24. 2X-Parker Price-Miller, 14.225; 25. 81W-Danny Wood, 14.354; 26. 12W-Dale Wester, NT

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 33-Danny Lasoski [2]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson [4]; 3. 7S-Jason Sides [1]; 4. 41-Jason Johnson [6]; 5. 11K-Kraig Kinser [3]; 6. 17-Joey Saldana [5]; 7. 2-Shane Stewart [8]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart [7]; 9. 81W-Danny Wood [9]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 49-Brad Sweet [1]; 2. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]; 3. 19-Brent Marks [3]; 4. 9-Daryn Pittman [4]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz [5]; 6. 99-Brady Bacon [6]; 7. 1X-Gary Taylor [8]; 8. 14-Tony Stewart [7]; 9. 12W-Dale Wester [9]

Heat #3 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 67-Christopher Bell [1]; 2. 5-David Gravel [3]; 3. 1A-Jacob Allen [2]; 4. 4-Paul McMahan [5]; 5. 4K-Kasey Kahne [4]; 6. 82-Cap Henry [7]; 7. 2X-Parker Price-Miller [8]; 8. 13-Clyde Knipp [6]

Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps) – 1. 5-David Gravel [1]; 2. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]; 3. 67-Christopher Bell [4]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet [5]; 5. 33-Danny Lasoski [6]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson [3]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [2][-]; 2. 14-Tony Stewart [3][-]; 3. 2-Shane Stewart [4][-]; 4. 2X-Parker Price-Miller [6][-]; 5. 1X-Gary Taylor [5][-]; 6. 13-Clyde Knipp [1][-]; 7. 81W-Danny Wood [7][$300]; 8. 12W-Dale Wester [8][$250]

