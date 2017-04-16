New Egypt, NJ (April 16, 2017) – At New Egypt Speedway’s season opener presented by Oliver Communications Group, Billy Pauch, Jr. was the victor in the 358 Modified feature. Ryan Godown scored the win in the Northeast Wingless Sprint Car main event. The Hammer Sportsman feature went to Billy Osmun, III. David Burns topped the competition in the Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie race.

When the 30-lap 358 Modified feature got underway, Andrew Bohn sped to the front with David Van Horn, Chad Barney, Billy Pauch, Jr. and Kevin Vaclavicek in pursuit. Following an opening lap caution period and restart, Pauch Jr. drove into the runner-up position and began to track down Bohn. On the fourth circuit, Pauch, Jr. slipped by Bohn to gain the lead. With a clear track, Pauch began to pull away until the yellow flag appeared on lap seven for Chris Grbac. On the ensuing restart, Van Horn worked his way by Bohn just before a multi-car incident took place in the fourth corner. When action resumed again, Pauch, Jr. and Van Horn remained in the top two positions with Ryan Godown taking third from Bohn. The final caution period of the contest took place on the eleventh tour as Danny Bouc’s car veered into the outside wall in the first turn. When the green flag waved, Pauch, Jr. fended off Van Horn with Godown, Barney and John McClelland next in tow. At the halfway point, Pauch, Jr. was stretching out his advantage as Van Horn and Godown were dicing for second place and a battle for fourth was brewing between Barney and McClelland. On lap twenty, Pauch, Jr. began to encounter lap traffic. With five circuits remaining and in heavier traffic, Pauch, Jr. was still in top with Van Horn nudging closer. As the two to go signal was given, the third place running Godown began a final surge towards the top and closed in on Van Horn. When the checkered flag waved, Pauch, Jr. was in front to collect the opening night win with Van Horn holding off Godown for second. The Barney and McClelland duel went down to the wire with Barney taking fourth place. Lou Cicconi and Ryan Godown won the 358 Modified qualifying races.

In the 20-lap Northeast Wingless Sprint Car main event, Ryan Godown took the lead from Wayne Weaver on the fourth tour and led the remainder of the event. Weaver, who led the opening three circuits, finished in second place. Lee Nardelli came home in third. Lou Cicconi and Bobby Butler rounded out the top five. The Northeast Wingless Sprint Car heats were taken by Lee Nardelli and Ryan Godown.

Taking advantage of his pole starting position, Billy Osmun, III led every step of the way to win the 20-lap Hammer Sportsman feature. The victory was Osmun’s first ever in the division. The runner-up position was taken by Will Dupree. Bob Lineman, Jr. finished in third. Fourth went to Pat Wall with 2016 Rookie Champion Cale Ross coming home in fifth. Pat Wall, JR Fulper, and JT Trstensky were the Hammer Sportsman heat race winners. The consolation contest was won by Jimmy Amato.

After taking the lead from Walt McIntyre at the halfway point, David Burns drove away from the field to take the checkered flag in the 8-lap Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie feature. McIntyre came home in second. Rob Mancini, Joseph Brown and Richard Wegner, Sr. completed the field.

On Saturday, April 22 at New Egypt Speedway, the 358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks & Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie Sportsman will be in action. Pit gates unlock at 3:00 p.m. with spectator turnstiles opening at 4:00 p.m. Hot laps get underway at 5:00 p.m. and the racing starts at 6:00 p.m. Admission to the grandstand is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for teens 12-15, $10 for military personnel and their spouses with ID, and Kids 11 & under are FREE. Pit admission is $30 with a New Egypt Speedway license and $40 with no license.

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike. A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country. New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house. The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways. Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

NEW EGYPT SPEEDWAY RESULTS – SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2017

358 Modifieds

Heat 1 – 1. Lou Cicconi 2. David Van Horn 3. Billy Pauch, Jr. 4. Andrew Bohn 5. DJ Ruppert 6. John McClelland 7. Bryan Kuhl

Heat 2 – 1. Ryan Godown 2. Chris Grbac 3. Chad Barney 4. Steve Davis 5. Lou Farina 6. Brandon Grosso 7. Kevin Vaclavicek

358 MODIFIEDS – 30 LAPS FEATURE

1. BILLY PAUCH, JR. 2. David Van Horn 3. Ryan Godown 4. Chad Barney 5. John McClelland 6. Brandon Grosso 7. Willie Osmun 8. PJ Oliver 9. Bryan Kuhl 10. Tad Cox 11.Ryan Krachun 12. Chris Grbac 13. John Pakenham 14. Steve Davis 15. Andrew Bohn 16. Kevin Vaclavicek 17. Marty Saxton 18. Danny Bouc 19. Lou Cicconi 20. Lou Farina 21. Doug Ostwald 22. DJ Ruppert

Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

Heat 1 – 1. Lee Nardelli 2. Lou Cicconi 3. Bobby Butler 4. Brian Spencer 5. Wayne Weaver 6. Duane Nixon

Heat 2 – 1. Ryan Godown 2. Rich Mellor 3. Jermain Godshall 4. Heidi Heddin 5. Karl Freyer

NORTHEAST WINGLESS SPRINT CARS – 20 LAPS FEATURE

1. RYAN GODOWN 2. Wayne Weaver 3. Lee Nardelli 4. Lou Cicconi 5. Bobby Butler 6. Brian Spencer 7. Heidi Heddin 8. Jermain Godshall 9. Duane Nixon 10. Rich Mellor

DNS: Karl Freyer, Larry Drake

Hammer Sportsman

Heat 1 – 1. Pat Wall 2. Mike Lyons 3. Will Dupree 4. John Criscione 5. Ryan Simmons 6. Tommy Tanner

Heat 2 – 1. JR Fulper 2. TJ Lilly 3. Bob Lineman, Jr. 4. Billy Osmun, III 5. Marty Resnick 6. Kyle Kania

Heat 3 – 1. JT Trstensky 2. Joe Dill 3. Cale Ross 4. Jesse Dill 5. Jeff Bubori 6. Jason Kosch

Consolation – 1. Jimmy Amato 2. Jeremy Martino 3. George Gareis, Jr. 4. Aaron Weaver 5. Glenn Knell 6. Richard Wegner, Sr.

HAMMER SPORTSMAN – 20 LAPS FEATURE

1. BILLY OSMUN III, 2. Will Dupree 3. Bob Lineman, Jr. 4. Pat Wall 5. Cale Ross 6. Tommy Tanner 7. JR Fulper 8. JT Trstensky 9. Joe Dill 10. Jimmy Amato 11. Kyle Kania 12. Jeremy Martino 13. Jason Kosch 14. Marty Resnick 15. John Criscione 16. Jesse Dill 17. Richard Wegner, Sr. 18. Mike Lyons 19. Jeff Bubori 20. TJ Lilly 21. David Burns 22. Aaron Weaver 23. Ryan Simmons 24. Glenn Knell 25. George Gareis, Jr.

DNQ: Walt McIntyre, Johnny Bangs, Will Trstensky, Shawn Ratchford, Tom McCoy, Steve Desmelyk

LYONS CONSTRUCTION/METAL FAB ROOKIE SPORTSMAN – 8 LAPS FEATURE

1. DAVID BURNS 2. Walt McIntyre 3. Rob Mancini 4. Joseph Brown 5. Richard Wegner, Sr.

DNS: George Kohrman

COMING EVENTS:

Saturday, April 22, 2017 – 358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks & Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie Sportsman

3:00 p.m. – Pit gates open

4:00 p.m. – Grandstand gates open

5:00 p.m. – Hot laps start

6:00 p.m. – Racing starts

Saturday, April 29, 2017 – Premio Foods Presents 358 Modifieds (Twin 20’s), Hammer Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars & Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie Sportsman

3:00 p.m. – Pit gates open

4:00 p.m. – Grandstand gates open

5:00 p.m. – Hot laps start

6:00 p.m. – Racing starts

