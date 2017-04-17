EVANS MILLS, NY – This past weekend, the gates swung open at Evans Mills Speedway for the first of two preseason practices leading up to the speedway’s April 30th season opener. Another practice is slated for Saturday, April 22, before the 3/8 mile asphalt oval goes to its regular Sunday program.

For the first time, Mills Modified crate engine asphalt Modifieds turned laps on the track. Randy Brunelle got some laps in, as he prepares to move from the Pro Stock division to the new class. Brunelle was the winningest Pro Stock driver in 2016, and is always looking to be a top contender in any division he competes in. Terry Gardner was also among those taking advantage of the practice time. Gardner will also be making the move up from the Pro Stocks, but will also compete regularly in the Legends class.

Though Gardner concentrated his efforts for the day on his Modified, the Legends class was still well represented, with a number of drivers in attendance. Nate Plantz, who finished tenth in points for the 2016 season, took to the track to shake down a new car. Dalton Rombough, who picked up two wins in 2016 turned several laps in preparation of the upcoming season. Also among those on hand was Breanne Gilligan, who is looking to improve on her fifth place points finish in 2016. Rookie Bryan Chirico, who is new to both the Legends division and Evans Mills Speedway, turned his first laps as well.



Numerous Thunder Stock drivers came out to take part in the practice session, including defending division champion Ike Stone. Stone will be looking to carry on the consistency he showed in 2016, as he picked up 11 top ten finishes in 12 starts on his way to the title. Zachery Stone also debuted a car in preparation for the upcoming season. Jesse Bender was also among those turning laps. Turning his first-ever laps in a Thunder Stock was Kyle Savage. Savage, who has been racing go-karts for several years, shared the seat with his father, George Savage, as they tried to work out the kinks in the car prior to the season start. Charles Sibley debuted his 4 Cylinder Truck as well.

For this coming Saturday’s practice, gates will open at 12 noon, with practice taking to the track at 1 pm. The cost for cars is $25, with free grandstand admission for those looking to get a sneak peek at the cars and drivers that will be in competition for the 2017 season. Opening Night is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, with all divisions in action. Gates will open at 12:30 pm, with practice at 1:30 pm, and racing set to go green at 3 pm. Pit entry fee is $25, and grandstand seating is just $10, with children 15 and under admitted free of charge. VIP booth upgrades are available for just $5 per person.

While drivers are getting set for competition, the speedway announced the “Drive for Five” incentive program, which rewards those drivers who are in attendance for the first five weeks of the season. For the first five weeks, all drivers taking part in competition will receive one entry into the program for each event they participate in. At the conclusion of five weeks, the speedway will randomly select five entries to receive a bonus, which may be a complimentary pit entry, a pair of grandstand tickets, or a food voucher good for use at the concession stand.

“We work hard all winter to prepare for the season,” stated Promoter/Operations Manager Tracy Chirico, “and we know that racers do the same – long hours in their garages, all for the sport we all love. It’s our way of thanking those who have sacrificed time all winter to provide a great show for our fans.” The idea for the promotion was developed by members of the track’s staff, as a way to give back to the drivers who support the speedway.

The incentive program will kick off on Opening Night.

More information about Evans Mills Speedway, including a complete 2017 schedule, can be obtained online at www.evansmillsspeedway.com, or by calling (315) 221-9180.

Sources: Tracy Chirico/Evans Mills Speedway PR