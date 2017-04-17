Update on Young Man Injured at Gator Motorplex

WILLIS, TX – April 17, 2017 – Morgan Harrod – son of Jennifer Driver, of Surgent, TX – is in stable condition, but still critical and recovering from head trauma at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center after an incident in the pit area of Gator Motorplex during the Gator Outlaw Bash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man who was injured on Thursday night,” said Randy and Theresa Waller, owners of Gator Motorplex. “The racing community is a close-knit one and everyone here at Gator Motorplex is thinking about the boy and his family. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and offered well wishes and prayers for the boy and his family.”

Sources: World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

