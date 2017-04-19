Imperial, PA (April 19) With the beginning of the 2017 racing season quickly approaching at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway, the final preparations for the new season are being made.

A “Test and Tune” practice session has been added to the schedule for this Saturday, April 22. This will allow teams to get some laps on the track to work on their cars, without the pressure of it being a race night. The gates will open at 1:00, with on track activity running from 2:00 until 6:00. The grandstands will be open, free of charge. The pit fee will be $30 per person, except for Hobby Stock, Young Gun, and Open Four drivers which will be $15. Fuel and tires will be available at the track.

The 2017 Blastoff Season Opener will take place on Saturday, April 29, with the running of the 11th Annual Red Miley Rumble. Presented by Diehl Automotive, the opening night Super Late Model special event will feature the Zimmer’s Service Center United Late Model Series. Though the theme of the Red Miley Rumble is the number 53, the lap count will be 35 laps, or 53 backwards. The winner will earn $3553, with all starters earning at least $353. Moving from its traditional August date, the Red Miley Rumble will now start the season of point competition for the six weekly divisions, Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, and Open Fours.

The latest addition to the 2017 schedule will be a pair of dates for the new Ultimate Northeast Tour for Super Late Models. The event dates will be on Saturday, July 15, and Saturday, August 26. The two events will pay $3,000 to the winner, with all starters earning $400.

These two events, along with the ULMS races on April 29 and June 17, will be the focus of the brand new Diehl Automotive Super Series for Super Late Models. The four events will carry a separate point series using the track’s ultra competitive point system, designed to reward attendance. The highest point car in the Series that does not qualify for the 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 on October 6-7 will receive a guaranteed starting position in the event.

A new registration procedure will be implemented this season. There will still be a random draw for heat race starting positions, and feature lineups will be calculated as they have been in the past. However, the manual draw for numbers is being replaced by a computerized random draw. The registration program will constantly shuffle the draw numbers, and when the registration process has been completed, a final shuffle will take place and the heat race lineups will be instantly set. Lineups will be immediately posted at the pit booth, and will also be posted on the track’s Twitter account for all to view, as will footage of the final shuffle. This will greatly streamline the check in process, and eliminate any possible flaws in the pill draw system.

Following the first completed race night, drivers in the Hobby Stock, Young Gun, and Open Four divisions will have all of their events calculated by Handicap Points. In this system, points are earned for feature finishes with each feature winner earning 40 points, with a one point drop per position. Drivers that are in attendance but fail to start a feature event will earn one point less than the last place finisher, and drivers that are not in attendance for a race night will earn 41 points. As the season progresses, handicap points will be totaled for the last three race nights. All events will be lined up by handicap point totals, with the lowest handicap point totals starting at the front. Handicap point totals will be posted in advance of each race night on the track website.

Race teams planning to compete at the track this season are urged to visit the track website at www.ppms.com where they can download the 2017 track registration forms. Collecting their registration forms and filling them out in advance will make the opening night registration process easier for all.

The top drivers from the 2016 season will be honored on Saturday, May 13, as K&N Air Filters presents Hoosier Racing Tire Champions Night. During intermission, a brief ceremony will take place as the 2016 division champions will be interviewed and receive their championship ring, championship trophies and championship jackets. 2016 division champions were Brandon Burgoon for the second time in the Super Late Models, and first time champions John Mollick in the RUSH Late Models, Dave McManus in the Sportsman, Casey Grumling in the Hobby Stocks, and Ben Anton in the Young Guns. The top ten in points from 2016 will receive trophies for their accomplishments, the top six in the Young Guns, as the drivers must be present. The prestigious “Sportsman of the Year” will also be announced, and all first time feature winners from 2016 will also receive a trophy.

For all racing programs, the gates open at 5:00, with warm-ups at 6:00 and racing at 7:00. Follow us on Facebook at @PAMotorSpeedway or on Twitter at @PAMotorSpeedway for timely information updates. The Twitter account is used extensively on race nights for live updates. Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway is located west of the city of Pittsburgh, just south of the Noblestown exit of U.S. Route 22, or 170 Kelso Road in Imperial, PA, for GPS purposes. The track phone is 724-695-3363 on race days, or call 412-279-RACE. For complete information please visit the track website at www.ppms.com .

2017 Season Schedule

Saturday, April 29, 2017 – 2017 Blastoff Season Opener, presented by Diehl Automotive, featuring the 11th Annual Red Miley Rumble for the Zimmer’s Service Center United Late Model Series, Race 1 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series. Plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. First night for 2017 track points.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 – Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing presents an “Action Event” with Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. As an added attraction, the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 – “Action Event” as K&N Air Filters presents Hoosier Racing Tire Champions Night, featuring the Spring Sizzler for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. Pittsburgh Circle Track Club Night.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 – 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, plus RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 – Diehl Automotive Night featuring an “Action Event” with Driver Autograph Night. Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. As an added attraction, the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring the Sixth Annual Ed Laboon Memorial for the Homak Manufacturing Penn Ohio Pro Stock Series for Sportsman, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 – 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 – The Fifth Annual Herb Scott Memorial, featuring the Zimmer’s Service Center United Late Model Series, Race 2 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series. Plus Big Block Modifieds, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 – No racing, PPMS Employees June Vacation.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 – Berks/Nickles presents Dollar Dog Night featuring the Rick’s Trucks and Equipment BOSS Sprint Series for traditional non-winged sprints, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. Twin State Auto Racing Club Night.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 – Lantern Fest, no racing.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 – The Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour for Super Late Models, Race 3 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series, $3000 to win and $400 to start, plus Big Block Modifieds, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 – Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Winged Sprints, presented by Falconi’s Moon Township Automotive, plus a Sizzler Series event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring a Sizzler Series for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. As an added attraction, the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour.

Saturday, August 5, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring the Wee Willie White Sportsman Showdown for the Homak Manufacturing Penn Ohio Pro Stock Series for Sportsman, plus DIEHL Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – The 28th Annual Jook George Steel City Classic for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models and the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models and Sportsman.

Saturday, August 19, 2017 – No racing, PPMS Employees August Vacation.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 – The Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour for Super Late Models, Race 4 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series, $3000 to win and $400 to start, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours.

Saturday, September 2, 2017 – 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints and the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours.

Saturday, September 9, 2017 – “Action Event” with Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours, plus the CarSmile Wiper Blades “Thunder on the Dirt” Vintage Racing Series. AAA presents Bike Races for kids.

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – Modasaures X featuring the Big Block Modifieds, with a Sizzler Event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours.

Saturday, September 23, 2017 – “Action Event” with Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours, plus RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 – “Action Event” with the final point race for 2017, featuring the Tune Up 20 for Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. As an added attraction, RUSH Modifieds.

Friday, October 6 – Qualifying events for the $20,000 to win 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, plus the Bill Hendren Memorial for the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, and the Cruise America PENNational for the Homak Manufacturing Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series.

Saturday, October 7 – The $20,000 to win 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, plus the Bill Hendren Memorial for the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, and the Cruise America PENNational for the Homak Manufacturing Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series.

Sources: Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway PR