FREMONT, Ohio – The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics is set to hit the road this coming weekend. It begins Friday, April 28 at Attica Raceway Park and continues Saturday, April 29 with the first installment of the “North vs. South” battle at Atomic Speedway inChillicothe, Ohio. Saturday is co-sanctioned with the Ohio Sprint Car Series (OSCS).

The 21 teams vying for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro title will be in action for their second event of 2017 on Friday, April 28 at Attica Raceway Park.

“I couldn’t be more pleased and appreciative of the 13 410 sprint teams and 21 305 sprint teams that have signed up to run for the FAST series this year. The talent level in the two series is beyond compare,” said Rich Farmer, FAST President.

“We have several events with the Ohio Sprint Car Series this year and that promises to draw some very good car counts. I want to thank Brad McCown (OSCS president) for working with us to showcase the phenomenal talent that races weekly in Ohio,” added Farmer.

Both events for the FAST 410 series – Friday at Attica and Saturday at Atomic – pay $3,000 to win.

In the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics, two events have been held with Fremont, Ohio’s D.J. Foos scoring his first ever 410 sprint win at Attica Raceway Park on April 14. Four-time and defending FAST champion Byron Reed of Monclova, Ohio got a late race pass to score the series win at Fremont Speedway on April 22.

Reed, who has won the last three FAST titles, holds a 42 point lead over Foos who suffered some mechanical woes at Fremont this past week. Duane Zablocki, who scored a third-place run at Fremont, sits third in the standings with Chris Andrews and Tyler Gunn rounding out the top five.

Sixth through 13th in the FAST points are Adam Kekich, Stuart Brubaker, Brian Lay, Shawn Valenti, Dan McCarron (Pub 400 Rookie of the Year candidate), Jody Keegan, Trey Jacobs and Lee Jacobs.

At Attica Friday, besides the FAST 410 sprint teams, track regulars that could battle for the $3,000 top prize include Travis Philo, Jordan Ryan, non-wing ace turned winged warrior Thomas “T-Mez” Meseraull, Jac “The Wild Child” Haudenschild, brothers Jordan and Mitch Harble, Jess Stiger and many more.

At Atomic Saturday, the FAST stars will have their hands full with the OSCS contingent led by 2016 series champion Cole Duncan. Jacobs will be one of the FAST stars to keep an eye on as he finished second against the All Star Circuit of Champions at Atomic a few weeks ago, leading the feature until the last lap. Other OSCS stars include multi-time Atomic track champions Jimmy Stinson and hall-of-famer Danny Smith, Cale Conley, Brandon Wimmer, Bryan Nuckles, Josh Davis, Ryan Broughton, Kory Crabtree, Jesse McCreary and Nate Reeser.

For the JLH General Contractor 305 FAST Championship Series presented by Engine Pro, defending series champion Paul Weaver opened the season with a victory Saturday, April 22 at Fremont. Weaver has three victories this season at Attica as well. John Ivy, with his second place run at Fremont, sits second in the FAST points with his daughter, Kelsey Ivy third. Nate Dussel, Ricky Peterson, former FAST champion Bobby Clark, Kevin Mingus, Jason Keckler, Alvin Roepke and Pub 400 Rookie of the Year contender Chase Dunham round out the top 10 in points.

Other 305 FAST contenders for 2017 include Kyle Capodice, Seth Schneider, Cody Bova, Landon LaLonde, Tyler Street, Brad Keckler, George Englert, Jamie Miller, Dustin Rall and Pub 400 Rookie of the Year Contender Justin Adams.

Gates open Friday, April 28 at Attica Raceway Park at 5 p.m. with racing getting under way at 7:45 p.m.

On Saturday, April 29 at Atomic Speedway, pit gates open at 2 p.m. with general admission gates opening at 4 p.m. and hot laps scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Those who are seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics, or the 2017 JLH General Contractors FAST ‘305’ Series presented by Engine Pro, can do so by logging on to the official online home of the FAST Series at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘Like’ FAST on Facebook at fb.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter at @FASTseries.

FAST On Dirt, Inc. would like to thank the following contributors to the 2017 FAST Series point fund: All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Ohio Logistics, JLH General Contractors, Engine Pro, Kistler Racing Products, Engler Machine & Tool, CP-Carillo Pistons, Design Graphics Group Inc., SCS Gearbox, Reebar Die Casting, Hoseheads.com, Level Performance, Young’s RV Centers, Gressman Powersports, Hoserville Ohio, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating, Fremont Fence, Baumann Auto Group, Fricker’s, Goofy Golf, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Tire, UNOH, Welty Financial Services, EZ Shop, US Army, Weld Racing Wheels and the Pub 400 of Fremont.

Sources: Brian Liskai/FAST Series PR