Quin Houff, No. 46 BeatinCancerWithDuke.org Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR XFINITY Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond International Raceway

No. 46 Chevrolet Camaro… Crew Chief Mark Setzer and the No. 46 crew will unload chassis No. 014 for Saturday's ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond International Raceway. This car was last raced by Jamie Dick at Charlotte in 2015.

Houff at Richmond… The ToyotaCare 250 weekend will be the first time that Quin Houff will turn laps at Richmond Motor Speedway. Quin began branding his racecars with the “BeatinCancerWithDuke.or” campaign to honor his mother and grandmother, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer. The campaign, which incorporates Quin’s Duke Cancer Institute fundraising website which launched in 2016, honors all women who are currently fighting cancer or have battled with cancer in the past. To read more about the Houff’s family story and make a contribution to their Duke Cancer Institute fundraising effort, visit www. beatincancerwithduke.org with

Setzer at Richmond… Crew chief Mark Setzer has led the No. 46 team from atop the pit box twice in 2015 at Richmond Motor Speedway with Jamie Dick behind the wheel as well as Brandon Gdovic.

Catch the Action… Saturday’s XFINITY Series race at Richmond Motor Speedway will start Saturday, April 29th at 1:00 p.m. ET and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS XM Channel 90. Friday’s two practice sessions will be at 1:00 p.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. ET . Qualifying will be Saturday at 10:05 a.m. Practice, qualifying, and the race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1.

Quin Houff Quotes: “Couldn’t have asked for a better debut last weekend at Bristol. Team PPM did a great job working on the BeatinCancerWithDuke.org Chevy, made great pit strategy calls, and had flawless pit stops. I would have never dreamed in my debut I would be racing up inside the top 15, much less the top 10, against some of the biggest names in NASCAR. It’s a true blessing to be able to do this and I am super excited to get to Richmond and have another great weekend at the track.”

Mark Setzer Quotes: “I couldn’t be happier with Quin’s performance at the tough Bristol Motor Speedway this past weekend. He opened a lot of people’s eyes last week about himself and the capabilities of our PPM team. It gives me a lot of confidence in what I think he can do at a tough track like Richmond this weekend. His ability to get up to speed quickly will be key to us being able to dial the car in for him. Hopefully with no rain in the forecast, it will allow us to try to build on last week’s momentum and get the car and Quin the practice laps we need at another new and challenging track. Our PPM team is honored to be carrying the BeatinCancerWithDuke.org logo on our car again this week as Quin makes his second start in the XFINITY series.”

Team Owner Richard Gdovic Quotes: “We are happy to have Quin on board for Richmond. He and the team did a great job at Bristol and we expect another solid performance at Richmond. I can’t say enough about the first class performances our team has put together at each race helping young talent reach their potential and finally getting a shot to compete in top quality equipment with a team that understands and cares about building their brand and future in the sport. Our team has 2017 races available for qualified drivers with their NASCAR Xfinity approvals and hope to provide those opportunities to the future talents of NASCAR.”