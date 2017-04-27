« New Date, Added Excitement for PASS Beech Ridge 300 this Weekend
DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals 2017 Schedule

Two of the Most Challenging Schedules in the Motorsports Industry
 
Concord, NC- April 27, 2017– The DIRTcar Summer Nationals and the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals 2017 schedule promises a summer of hot action on the track. The tours’ schedules mirror each other for all but one race during their 32 consecutive days on the road. The two touring Series embark on one of the most gruesome schedules in the motorsports industry as they will travel across eight-states– including Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio- in four-and-a-half weeks with back-to-back racing nearly every night. The Late Model Series will take a break from racing only three times in 32 days, and the Modifieds will take four.
 
Every year the Series’ swing through June and July proves to be mentally and physically trying on drivers and their teams, preserving through their passion and dedication to the sport. The 2017 DIRTcar Summer Nationals and the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will kick off at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IL on June 14.

DIRTcar Summer Nationals
The 2017 DIRTcar Summer Nationals season marks a major milestone for the tour as it hits its 30th consecutive year in the running. The best Late Model drivers in the country have graced the Summer Nationals stage over the past three decades including six-time Summer Nationals Champion Billy Moyer, four-time Champion Shannon Babb, three-time Champion Dennis Erb Jr., and two-time champions and father-son duo Bob and Bobby Pierce.
 
The 2017 schedule boasts 29 races and is broken down into four weeks: Tri State Week, Independence Week, Midwest Week and Champions Week. Each week a new champion will be named based on a weekly points system. At the conclusion of the tour, one overall Summer Nationals Champion will be crowned based on the overall points accumulated. The Summer Nationals Championship will take place at Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon, OH on July 14-15.
 
Additionally, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals will cross paths with The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series in the 2017 season. The Series’ collide at Terre Haute Action Track on June 30 and at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on July 1.
 
Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals
The Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will have 28 races in 32 consecutive days before having two weeks to prepare for the championship, which will take place at Fairbury American Legion Speedway with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series on July 28-29.
 
The Modified Nationals Champion is calculated by the top eight finishes for each driver. The driver who finishes the highest within those eight races gets crowned Champion and well-deserved bragging rights. Last year young-gun Nick Hoffman overtook the title from four-time Modified Nationals Champion Mike Harrison, as well as 353 other drivers who entered the tour for at least one race. Harrison remains the only driver in Modified Nationals history that has gathered eight wins equaling a perfect score in the championship points standings.
 
Follow the Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals on Twitter at Twitter.com/SummerNationals or on Facebook at Facebook.com/SummerNationals. Also, stay up-to-date with the latest news on the tour websites at TheHellTour.com and ModifiedNationals.com
 
2017 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Schedule
DATE
DAY
TRACK
TOWN
TO WIN
6/14/17
WED
BROWNSTOWN SPEEDWAY
BROWNSTOWN, IN.
5K
6/15/17
THUR
KANKAKEE CO.SPEEDWAY
KANKAKEE, IL.
5K
6/16/17
FRI
SYCAMORE SPEEDWAY
MAPLE PARK, IL.
$7,500.00
6/17/17
SAT
PEORIA SPEEDWAY
PEORIA, IL.
10K
6/18/17
SUN
DAUGHTREY SPEEDWAY
BOSWELL, IN.
5K
6/19/17
MON
OFF
    
6/20/17
TUE
JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY
JACKSONVILLE, IL.
5K
6/21/17
WED
FARLEY SPEEDWAY
FARLEY, IA.
10K
6/22/17
THUR
SPOON RIVER SPEEDWAY
CANTON, IL.
5K
6/23/17
FRI
TRI CITY SPEEDWAY
PONTOON BEACH, IL.
10K
6/24/17
SAT
FAIRBURY SPEEDWAY
FAIRBURY, IL.
10K
6/25/17
SUN
TRI STATE SPEEDWAY
HAUBSTADT, IN.
5K
6/26/17
MON
CLARKSVILLE SPEEDWAY
CLARKSVILLE, TN
5K
6/27/17
TUE
PLYMOUTH SPEEDWAY
PLYMOUTH, IN.
5K
6/28/17
WED
OFF
    
6/29/17
THUR
PADUCAH INT. RACEWAY
PADUCAH, KY.
5K
6/30/17
FRI
TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK
TERRE HAUTE, IN.
10K
7/1/17
SAT
FEDERATED AUTO PARTS I 55 RACEWAY
PEVELY, MO.
10K
7/2/17
SUN
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
LINCOLN, IL.
5K
7/3/17
MON
QUINCY RACEWAYS
QUINCY, IL.
5K
7/4/17
TUE
FAYETTE CO. SPEEDWAY
BROWNSTOWN, IL.
10K
7/5/17
WED
BELLE CLAIR SPEEDWAY
BELLEVILLE, IL.
5K
7/6/17
THUR
MACON SPEEDWAY
MACON, IL.
5K
7/7/17
FRI
FARMER CITY RACEWAY
FARMER CITY, IL.
10K
7/8/17
SAT
HIGHLAND SPEEDWAY
HIGHLAND, IL.
10K
7/9/17
SUN
KICKAPOO SPEEDWAY
DANVILLE, IL.
5K
7/10/17
MON
OFF
    
7/11/17
TUE
HARTFORD SPEEDWAY
HARTFORD, MI.
5K
7/12/17
WED
THUNDERBIRD SPEEDWAY
MUSKEGON, MI.
5K
7/13/17
THUR
MERRITT SPEEDWAY
LAKE CITY, MI.
5K
7/14/17
FRI
OAKSHADE RACEWAY
WAUSEON, OH.
5K
7/15/17
SAT
OAKSHADE RACEWAY
WAUSEON, OH.
10K
 
2017 Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals
DATE DAY TRACK TOWN TO WIN
6/14/17
WED
BROWNSTOWN SPEEDWAY
BROWNSTOWN, IN.
  
6/15/17
THUR
KANKAKEE CO.SPEEDWAY
KANKAKEE, IL.
$1,000
6/16/17
FRI
SYCAMORE SPEEDWAY
MAPLE PARK, IL.
$1,000
6/17/17
SAT
PEORIA SPEEDWAY
PEORIA, IL.
$1,000
6/18/17
SUN
DAUGHTREY SPEEDWAY
BOSWELL, IN.
  
6/19/17
MON
OFF
    
6/20/17
TUE
JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY
JACKSONVILLE, IL.
$1,000
6/21/17
WED
OFF
    
6/22/17
THUR
SPOON RIVER SPEEDWAY
CANTON, IL.
$1,000
6/23/17
FRI
TRI CITY SPEEDWAY
PONTOON BEACH, IL.
$1,000
6/24/17
SAT
FAIRBURY SPEEDWAY
FAIRBURY, IL.
$1,500
6/25/17
SUN
TRI STATE SPEEDWAY
HAUBSTADT, IN.
$1,000
6/26/17
MON
CLARKSVILLE SPEEDWAY
CLARKSVILLE, TN
$1,000
6/27/17
TUE
PLYMOUTH SPEEDWAY
PLYMOUTH, IN.
$1,000
6/28/17
WED
OFF
    
6/29/17
THUR
PADUCAH INT. RACEWAY
PADUCAH, KY.
$1,000
6/30/17
FRI
TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK
TERRE HAUTE, IN.
$1,000
7/1/17
SAT
FEDERATED AUTO PARTS I 55 RACEWAY
PEVELY, MO.
$1,000
7/2/17
SUN
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
LINCOLN, IL.
$1,000
7/3/17
MON
QUINCY RACEWAYS
QUINCY, IL.
$1,000
7/4/17
TUE
FAYETTE CO. SPEEDWAY
BROWNSTOWN, IL.
$1,000
7/5/17
WED
BELLE CLAIR SPEEDWAY
BELLEVILLE, IL.
$1,000
7/6/17
THUR
MACON SPEEDWAY
MACON, IL.
$1,000
7/7/17
FRI
FARMER CITY RACEWAY
FARMER CITY, IL.
$1,000
7/8/17
SAT
HIGHLAND SPEEDWAY
HIGHLAND, IL.
$1,000
7/9/17
SUN
KICKAPOO SPEEDWAY
DANVILLE, IL.
$1,000
7/10/17
MON
OFF
    
7/11/17
TUE
HARTFORD SPEEDWAY
HARTFORD, MI.
$1,000
7/12/17
WED
THUNDERBIRD SPEEDWAY
MUSKEGON, MI.
$1,000
7/13/17
THUR
MERRITT SPEEDWAY
LAKE CITY, MI.
$1,000
7/14/17
FRI
OAKSHADE RACEWAY
WAUSEON, OH.
$1,000
7/15/17
SAT
OAKSHADE RACEWAY
WAUSEON, OH.
$1,000
7/28/17
FRI
FAIRBURY SPEEDWAY
FAIRBURY, IL.
PREM.
7/29/17
SAT
FAIRBURY SPEEDWAY
FAIRBURY, IL.
$5,000
 
Archives