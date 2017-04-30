Race 2 Recap Video: https://www.facebook. com/F1600/videos/ 1377737368915546/

Alton, VA – Zach Holden won the second F1600 Championship Series race of the VIR weekend as the leaders scrambled coming out of turn 17 to pass a slower lapped car at VIR on the last lap coming to the checkered flag. Holden would take his first F1600 win in the No. 96 K-Hill Motorsports Mygale/Honda ahead of Matthew Cowley and Lance Fenderson.

“I kind of had a plan to pass Jonathan (Kotyk) on the last straight, but a curve ball happened when he made contact with the lapped car,” said Holden. “I went to the outside, he went to the inside; I didn’t make contact and he did, and I came out in front.”

Team Pelfrey’s Cowley finished second in the No. 80 Mygale/Honda.

Fenderson, who finished third, said: “There were like seven or eight cars in the lead pack on the last lap. It made for a great couple of corners at the end, it was very exciting. It was a good race in all. I kind of had to improvise a bit with the lapped car. I had a plan for the last lap but it all got changed around, as you’d expect.”

Yuven Sundaramoorthy came home in fourth despite late race contact with Ryan Bjerke while fighting for position.

Joe Colasacco won the Masters Class for Auriana Racing for the second day in a row, running as high as second in a tight lead pack that included eight cars for most of the race.

David Osborne followed in sixth in the 14-lap race, ahead of Scott Rubenzer and Sam Lockwood, in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Rubenzer and Lockwood also completed the Masters Class podium.

Kotyk would be classified ninth, and was leading coming to the checkered flag before a slower car balked his progress. Bjerke completed the top 10.

With the fastest lap of the second race, Osborne will start on pole for Team Pelfrey in race three, the conclusion of the F1600 weekend from VIR.

He will lead the field to the green flag alongside K’Hill’s Holden, while Colasacco and Bjerke will line up in row two.

