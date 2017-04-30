Barre, Vt. – Unexpected rain storms arrived early in the afternoon of Sunday, April 30, forcing the postponement of the Merchants Bank 150 at Barre’s Thunder Road for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT). The event will be made up on a date to be determined.

Thirty-five ACT Late Models were in the pits for Sunday’s event, which was scheduled to be the season opener for Thunder Road. Jimmy Hebert and Bobby Therrien had topped ACT practice sessions before the rains rolled in.

The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks will also be on the card. Admission is $25 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under. All rain checks from the originally scheduled date will be honored.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963 or visit www.thunderroadspeedbowl.com or www.acttour.com.

Sources: Thunder Road PR