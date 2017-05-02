COLUMBUS, OHIO – While the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series hiatus continues for a few more weeks, Cody Coughlin is keeping himself busy. Coughlin returns to the wheel of his Super Late Model on Saturday night at the legendary high-banked quarter-mile of Anderson Speedway in Anderson, Indiana.

The 21-year-old driver is the defending winner of this race, which has him anxious to get back to Anderson. Coughlin actually scored two victories at Anderson last year; once in a Super Late Model in May, and again in July in his Pro Late Model.

“Defending that win is the goal, of course,” said Coughlin. “It should be a fun time. I love racing at Anderson Speedway, and it’s even more fun to win there.”

The Delaware, Ohio native typically excels at high speed tracks, like Winchester Speedway and Salem Speedway, but Anderson Speedway is far from a high-speed track at just one-quarter mile in length. Even still, Coughlin clearly excels at Anderson with two wins at the track.

“It’s a very technical track,” said Coughlin. “It’s a driver’s race track. You have to be consistent there. You have to hit your marks every corner of every lap. That’s why I like this place so much.”

Another reason why Coughlin likes Anderson Speedway so much is because he knows he’ll have a car capable of winning every time he rolls onto the track in turn three.

“My guys work so hard for me. I appreciate them so much. I know that they will give me a great race car, and hopefully all of us will be celebrating in victory lane just like last year.”

Coughlin’s day kicks off at 4 p.m. for practice on Saturday, May 6th. Qualifying for the ARCA/CRA Super Series will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET with racing set to follow at 8 p.m. ET.

Coughlin will resume his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule on Friday, May 12 at Kansas Speedway.

