USAC fans will receive a free event T-shirt by purchasing a weekend pass to attend back-to-back nights of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing on the Illinois/Missouri border at the “River Town Showdown” presented by iRacing on May 19-20 at Tri-City Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

By visiting https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2017-river-town-showdown-may-19–20 now, you can reserve your seats for both races for $50 and receive a t-shirt, or get ahead of the game and purchase your seat for either one of the two races for $25 each.

The Friday, May 19th date at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois marks the 20th visit by the USAC National Sprint Cars since their debut at the track 50 years ago, in 1967, that was won by Greg Weld. However, it will be the first trip by the series since Josh Wise’s score in 2006.



The Saturday, May 20th round at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri is set to be the first-ever visit by the series to the raceway located a little over a half-hour south of the Arch in St. Louis. The last time the USAC National Sprint Cars visited the Show-Me-State came in 2012 when current USAC Series Director Levi Jones raced to victory at US 36.

Sources: USAC