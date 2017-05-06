Wet Weather Claims the Saturday Night Stock Car Racing Scheduled at Grandview

BECHTELSVILLE, PA May 6, 2017 — Every effort was made to race but once again wet and chilly weather conditions forced management of the NASCAR sanctioned Grandview Speedway to cancel their scheduled Saturday night tripleheader stock car racing show.

Action will return to the popular one-third-mile, banked clay oval on Saturday, May 13th with another tripleheader show that will feature the NASCAR TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, and Sportsman stock cars in at least 12 events of racing. The Modifieds top off their part of the night’s action with a 30-lap feature that starts 28 of the top performers from the qualifying events. The BRC Late Models and Sportsman stock cars will run in a full series of qualifying events topped by 25-lap features.

Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with actual racing starting at 7:30 p.m. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted FREE. And there is free parking available on the speedway grounds. Fans are invited to the competition pit area after the races are complete to visit with the competitors.

TP Trailers and Truck Equipment of Limerick, PA will sponsor a big four division show of stock car racing on Saturday, May 20th and there will be no increase in the admission prices. Included will be the TP Trailers Modifieds, BRC Late Models, and Sportsman along with the Blast from the Past Vintage racers that are continuing to gain popularity from the fans.

Saturday, May 27th will have K&N Performance Filters sponsoring a NASCAR tripleheader.

Sunday, May 28th the first of several Thunder on the Hill promotions will be offered and will include a 40-lap main event for 358 Modifieds/Big Block racers. Also included in the special night of racing will be the Sportsman stock cars and making their first appearance at Grandview will be the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series sprint car racers.

Additional information on Grandview can be found atwww.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688. Information is also available at Facebook and Twitter.

COMING EVENTS:

Sunday, May 7, 1 p.m. 100-lap Big Car Enduro, 100-lap Small Car Enduro, 50-lap Junkyard Car Enduro and a Ladies Race along with Blast from the Past Vintage Stock Cars racing in a 15-lap feature for Vintage Class and 15-laps for Modified Division. Adult admission is $10.

Saturday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, and Sportsman

Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. Four divisions include TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, Sportsman and Blast from the Past Vintage Cars. –TP TRAILERS AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Saturday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. TPTrailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models and Sportsman. K&N Performance Filters Night

Sunday, May 28, 7:30 p.m. Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Traffic Jam featuring 358/Big Block Modifieds (NASCAR points available) 40 laps, Sportsman and MASS (Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series) Sprint Cars.

Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.