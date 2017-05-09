Had the Norwood Arena Board of Directors made a decision in 1972 not to shut the track down and at the same time try to develop the large parcel of land into an industrial/office park, the track could have lasted much longer than it did. Possibly into the present time.

Norwood, MA. The Annual Norwood Arena-New England Dragway South Reunions is set for Sunday, June 4 at Bezema Motors on US Route 1, the AutoMile, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the yearly get-together of drivers, pit crew members, officials and fans who attended the outstanding Saturday night action at the quarter-mile track from late April through mid-October from 1948 through 1972.

The track was originally built to conduct dog racing. But, the track owners failed to get the Massachusetts Racing Commission failed to award any race dates to them. They were forced to reconfigure the dirt race course to a high-banked paved oval to host the midget race cars. Following some success with the small midget race cars for a few years the fan turnout dropped off and the stock cars became the featured attraction. That is with the Cut Downs, a forerunner of the Super Modifieds. That brought the entries and fans in for about a decade.

Organizational problems and a drivers strike in the early 60’s brought the racing to a halt. Management evicted the strikers and booked a NASCAR sanction to draw new drivers at the wheel of full coupes and two door sedan coaches that brought in name drivers from the dirt and paved tracks in the Connecticut Valley as well as NY State. The field of NASCAR race cars and fans became very popular and drew near-capacity crowds during the warm weather of June, July and August. The NASCAR organization was very successful at Norwood Arena throughout the 1960’s. Another driver strike in the late 60’s resulted in the NASCAR Modifieds getting evicted and were replaced by the Late Model Sportsman. That change only lasted two years and the Norwood Arena closed for good at the end of the 1972 racing season.

The change resulted in the crowd leaving the Norwood Arena and the Board of Directors decided to turn the vast property into an industrial park. The result was a comedy of errors on the part of management and they failed to get the necessary permits and the property went to auction by the mortgage holder Norfolk County Trust and was sold to a group of developers for $250,000 in 1973.

While it was operating as a Saturday night oval track for many years with a 1/8 mile drag strip in the adjacent newly paved parking lot for a few years on Friday evenings. The noise though from the dragsters resulted in the neighbors going to court which resulted in the drags being shut down due to excessive noise, especially by the Jet Cars.

In retrospect, the best racing at that famed oval was the Modified action and the loss of those cars spelled doom for the venue. For over decade the reunions resulted in a good turnout every year on the first Sunday in June between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event has become a classic car, motorcycle, hot rod and race car show. The turnout of vehicles in the past have been outstanding. Participants turnout have a chance at winning a trophy with every show vehicle getting a dash plaque. The Bezema family, sponsors of this long time event, offers a light lunch for attendees. DJ Jay will be on hand to offer music of the 50′, 60’s and 70’s as entertainment. Also, collectible vendors will be on hand with all photos, banners, pictures, posters and other interesting items.

Attendees are encouraged to bring pictures, programs, and race car models. Those can be autographed by former drivers that attend the event. However, several drivers have passed away among them are Ron Bouchard, Pete Hamilton, Leo Cleary, Bill Slater and Marty Bezema to name just a few. There will be a moment of silence to honor those named drivers as well as others who have passed over the years.

Sources: Lou Modestino