A self-described “gear-head”, Doug Post has been a car enthusiast since he was 10 years old. In fact, he devoted his career to working at several different Ford dealerships. His work happened to coincide with his passion, as he served as a crew member for Ray Brown. A trailblazer in the sport locally, Brown was the second United Stock Car Racing Club Champion at the Riverside Park Speedway racing in New York. As an interesting piece of history, Brown competed in one of the cars that Post currently owns.

Later in life, Post decided he wanted to get behind the wheel, and acquired a Sprint Car from Smith Speed Shop in Eaton, Ohio. Post’s Sprint Car is beautifully prepared, red in color with a chrome cage over the driver’s cockpit, and badged with a black. While never winning in the United States Auto Club (USAC), the car was driven by Joe Saldana, whose son currently competes in the World of Outlaws, and Rich Vogler, who was a USAC Midget Champion.

Doug Post is a big supporter of the Historic Oval Invitational, an original member of the group that met with Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park management to recreate the event. Post explains, “I like being there. It’s a great facility and I was involved in the discussions the first year about the vintage event. All in all, it is a great event and I love putting my car out on the track and seeing all the other vintage cars out there, too.”

Post will join his fellow Vintage drivers and enthusiasts for the Third Annual Historic Oval Invitational on Friday, May 19 – Saturday, May 20. A collection of cars, spanning the entire 77-year history of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park are expected to be entered. In addition, a Classic Car Show will be held on May 20, displaying some of the classic American muscle. For more information about the event, please visit thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Jeffrey Price/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR

Photo Credits: Doug Post