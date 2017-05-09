Holland Cancels Pre-Season Practice; Focus’s on May 20th Opener

HOLLAND, NY… (May 9, 2017) With the heavy rains that showered the Western New York region throughout the end of April and the beginning of May, Holland International Speedway management has decided to cancel the Pre-Season practice session that was scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

Saturday, May 20th will mark the historic NASCAR sanctioned facility’s 58th consecutive season of racing under the same management, the Bennett Family. Opening Day 2017 presented by McKinley Mall will feature a full racing program featuring the Getzoni Nationwide Insurance Agency NASCAR Pro Modifieds, Bank of Holland Chargers, Advance Auto Parts Hornets, NYPA TQ Midgets, M&M U Pull-It Figure 8’s, INEX Legends, Rookie 4’s and the speedway’s newest division, the Talking Phone Book Super Sixes. On Opening Day, gates will open at 4:15 pm in the pits, 5:45 for the grandstands with qualifying heats starting at 6:00 pm sharp with NASCAR feature racing getting underway at7:05 pm.

Holland drivers are encouraged to contact the speedway office regarding purchasing tires for the Pro Modifieds and Chargers, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series decal kits for all divisions plus the hot off the press printed pocket schedules plus NASCAR licenses and more. The 2017 schedule of events is available for download on the speedway’s website, hollandspeedway.com as well as on Holland’s social media pages.

On May 1st, Holland Speedway management, officials, and drivers prepared a meal for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Buffalo. Holland’s Fajita Night was successful and seeing the faces of the families eating was such a rewarding experience. “We are so lucky to have a charity like Ronald McDonald House here in Western New York” commented General Manager Tim Bennett. “We are thankful for the fans, sponsors, and officials who help by donating food and their time for such a great cause” Bennett added.

Tag us! Find us on Facebook (Holland International Speedway), Twitter @HollandSpdwy), and Instagram (@hollandspeedway) as weekly specials, contests, giveaways and news on upcoming events will be seen on the track’s social media pages for the racetrack and the Holland Paintball and Airsoft Adventure Park. When posting on Social Media, use the #WeAreHollandSpeedway to show your NASCAR Hometrack pride! Don’t forget to check out all of the pictures from each week’s racing program by logging on to hollandspeedway.smugmug.com. For more information log on to www.hollandspeedway.com or www.hollandpaintballadventurepark.com.

Sources: Steve Petty/Holland International Speedway PR

2015 Pro Modified Champion Tommy Catalano ready to defend his title

Charger driver Jim Mallaber celebrating a heat win last season