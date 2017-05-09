FREMONT, Ohio – Not even Mother Nature can stop the “North vs. South” sprint car battle in Ohio! The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics is set to hit the road Saturday, May 13 to take on the teams from the Ohio Sprint Car Series at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, orig inallyOhio. The originally scheduled for April 29 but fell victim to rain.

“We were able to work with Brad McCown (OSCS President) to find a suitable make-up date. We want the FAST championship to be decided on the track so we will work hard to get as many of our scheduled events in as possible,” said Rich Farmer, FAST President.

The last two weekends of FAST action have been rained out. So far two series races have been held with D.J. Foos taking a victory at Attica Raceway Park and four-time FAST champion Byron Reed earning the win at Fremont Speedway. The April 28 event at Attica was rained out after qualifying for two of the three heat races had taken place and thus show-up points were awarded.

Foos leads the 13 drivers vying for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics title. Tiffin, Ohio’s Duane Zablocki is just one point out with Reed and Chris Andrews tied for third only eight markers back. Tyler Gun, Adam Kekich, Stuart Brubaker, Brian Lay, Shawn Valenti and rookie Dan McCarron round out the top 10 with Jody Keegan, Trey Jacobs, and Lee Jacobs still within striking distance. Of note, Lee Jacobs posted a runner-up finish at Atomic earlier this year after leading most the race against the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.

The FAST teams return to Attica Raceway Park on Friday, May 19 and Fremont Speedway on Saturday, May 20. On Saturday, May 27, the OSCS “southerners” head north to Fremont Speedway.

Saturday’s FAST vs. OSCS event will pay the feature winner $3,000. It is also Atomic Speedway’s Hall of Fame Night. Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. with general admission gates swinging open at 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 with kids 12 and under admitted free. Pit passes are $30.

At Atomic Saturday, the FAST stars will have their hands full with the OSCS contingent led by 2016 series champion Cole Duncan. Other OSCS stars include multi-time Atomic track champions Jimmy Stinson and hall-of-famer Danny Smith, Cale Conley, Brandon Wimmer, Bryan Nuckles, Josh Davis, Ryan Broughton, Kory Crabtree, Jesse McCreary and Nate Reeser.

Those who are seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics, or the 2017 JLH General Contractors FAST ‘305’ Series presented by Engine Pro, can do so by logging on to the official online home of the FAST Series at www.fastondirt.com . Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘Like’ FAST on Facebook at fb.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter at @FASTseries.

Sources: Fremont Speedway PR