NAPLES, ME (May 9) – Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials announced today that Super Late Model entry forms and the complete weekend schedule for November’s Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory Motor Speedway are now available online at ProAllStarsSeries.com. The MegaMeltdown will go green on Saturday afternoon, November 18 at 3 PM and will serve as the final race of 2017, crowning both the PASS National Champion and PASS South Super Late Model Champion. Teams can save money towards their entry with an early entry discount available until August 1.

The Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 will be bigger than ever in 2017, featuring more laps, more money, and the chance for teams to employ pit strategy. The PASS Super Late Models will compete for 300 green flag laps, with $15,000 up for grabs for the winner and $1000 to start. With additional lap leader bonus money, the winner could take home over $22,000.

Teams will also have the opportunity to make live pit stops during the course of the event and will have the option to change up to six tires throughout the race. And, similar to the Oxford 250, since caution laps will not count, teams can avoid the pressure of having to bring in “specialized” pit crews. The Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 continues to build on PASS’s rich history of racing Super Late Models in the south, which has seen this event, originally billed as the Meltdown starting in 2006, held at such tracks as South Boston Speedway, Concord Speedway, and Southern National Motorsports Park. The more expanded MegaMeltdown joins another PASS-sanctioned event, the Oxford 250, as one of two of the highest paying short track races in the country, with combined purses of nearly $200,000.

“The Meltdown started a number of years ago and we’re excited to bring this expanded version to Hickory in 2017,” said PASS President Tom Mayberry. “The new MegaMeltdown provides us the opportunity to have an Oxford 250-style event in the south, which will pay big money across the board and feature live pit stops. Ever since this race was announced in January, teams started booking hotel rooms in the Hickory area. The great success of the Easter Bunny 150 at Hickory proved that the time was right to release the MegaMeltdown entry forms and is our way to show how serious we are about this big race.”

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America's premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown at Hickory Motor Speedway and the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR