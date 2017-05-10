Brunnhoelzl Back at Langley; Replaces Preece in No. 6 for Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After years of trying, Ryan Preece finally captured his first career NAPA Spring Sizzler win at Stafford Motor Speedway. It was an emotional win for Preece, who called it bigger than his first career tour win.

Heading to the fourth race of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia, Preece will not make it two straight. Preece will vacate the cockpit of his No. 6 TS Haulers Chevrolet for the Langley 150 to get marry to his longtime girlfriend. Needing a replacement driver, car owner Ed Partridge tabbed two-time Langley winner and four-time NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified champion George Brunnhoelzl III.

Brunnhoelzl won the last time the Whelen Modifieds visited the track in 2015 and also has two career Coors Light Pole Awards at the .4-mile oval. After a seventh- and a 10th-place finish in his first two starts at Langley, Brunnhoelzl has an average finish of 1.8 over his last five races there.

Pennink holds a scant one-point advantage over Timmy Solomito in the championship points standings as the newly unified Whelen Modified Tour returns south after a pair of Connecticut races. Pennink has finished inside the top three in all of three races, including returning the iconic Ole Blue No. 3 to Victory Lane in Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park’s Icebreaker last month.

Two-time Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion Andy Seuss is also looking to a return to Langley. Seuss has seven top-five finishes in eight starts there, including a win in 2011.

RACE: Langley 150

PLACE: Langley Speedway, Hampton, Va.

DATE: Saturday, May 13

TIME: 8:30 p.m. (approx.)

TRACK: .4-mile slightly-banked asphalt oval

2016 Winner: N/A

2016 Polesitter: N/A

Event Schedule: Practice, 3:40-4:55 p.m.; Autograph session, 5:45 p.m.; Group qualifying, 7:15 p.m.

Twitter: @LangleySpeedway

Event Hashtag: #Langley150

Track Contact: Chuck Hall, chuck@langley-speedway. com

NASCAR IMC Contact: Jason Christley, (386) 547-2469, jchristley@nascar.com

FAST FACTS:

The Race: This marks the fourth race of the 17-race schedule for the 2017 season. It will be the first and only appearance at Langley for this season.

The Procedure: The maximum starting field per the entry blank is 28 cars. The first 22 positions will be determined through the qualifying process, with six provisionals available. The race is scheduled for 150 laps (60 miles).

The Track: Langley is a .396-mile slightly-banked asphalt oval located in Hampton, Virginia. The facility features NASCAR Whelen All-American Series-sanctioned events on Saturday nights throughout the racing season, headlined by the late model division. Langley has held eight Whelen Southern Modified Tour races in its history, with the latest coming in 2015. The inaugural event took place in August of 2010, a race won by Tim Brown.

Race Winners: There have been six different winners at Langley. Burt Myers and George Brunnhoelzl III both have two career wins each, while four others have one each.

Pole Winners: There have been six different pole winners at Langley. Ryan Preece and George Brunnhoelzl III both have two career poles, while four others have one each. Ryan Preece holds the NWSMT track qualifying record at 14.675 seconds and 97.145 mph, set on April 12, 2014.

Langley 150 Notes:

Coby Back On Track: Following two finishes outside the top 10 to start the unified NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season, Doug Coby got himself back on the right track at Stafford on April 30. Coby finished second after leading 142 of the 200 laps behind the wheel of his No. 2 Mayhew Tools Chevrolet. Although Coby has never competed at Langley, his Phil Moran-led team usually reacts well to new tracks. Last season, they won the first tour event at Oswego Speedway since 1989, a place Coby had never even visited.

Quiet Start For Goodale: Although Eric Goodale had a chance at winning the NAPA Spring Sizzler in the late circuits, his start to the season has been rather quiet thus far. Goodale finished 18th in the season-opener at Myrtle Beach because of an accident. He came away with a sixth-place finish at Thompson, then followed that up with a fourth in the Sizzler. Goodale has never competed at Langley.

Tight Points Battle: Heading into Langley, positions three through eight in the championship race are separated by just eight points. Justin Bonsignore comes into the event running third in the standings, only two points up on Eric Goodale and four up on Ryan Preece and Woody Pitkat. Max Zachem sits five behind Bonsignore, while Matt Swanson sits only three behind Zachem. The tight quarters of Langley could open, or close-up that gap.

Davis Teams With Watts: Brunnhoelz won’t be the only driver change. Spencer Davis will sit behind the wheel of the Danny Watts-owned No. 82 Horton Avenue Materials Chevrolet machine after the team and driver Ron Silk parted ways. Davis has competed in 18 career Whelen Southern Modified Tour events and also competed in nine Whelen Modified Tour events. He finished inside the top 10 seven times in his Whelen Southern Modified Tour career and also finished third at Talladega in the ARCA Racing Series last weekend.

New Name: In a pairing that will enhance NASCAR racing in Hampton Roads for years to come, the Larry King Law Firm has become the official entitlement sponsor of Langley Speedway ion April 20. The legendary track adjacent to NASA and Langley Air Force Base will be Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway. The multi-year agreement was announced today by speedway owner/president Bill Mullis and long-time Peninsula attorney Larry King.

Home Tracks: Langley NWAAS In Action

As the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour headlines Saturday night’s racing, the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series will also be in action. The Grand Stocks and Super Trucks will be racing on Saturday. Nick Smith won the Taylor Waste Services Late Model 100 on May 6, while Greg Edwards holds a four-point lead over Justin Carroll in the Division I standings.

Sources: Jason Christley/NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications

NWMT Langley 05/13/17 Schedule

Whelen Modified Tour

Date Time Event

Saturday, May 13 Noon Haulers enter.

12:30 p.m. Garage opens.

1:15 p.m. Crew Chief Meeting.

1:30 p.m. Inspection begins.

2:00 p.m. Rookie Driver/Spotter Meeting.

3:00 p.m. Driver/Crew Chief Meeting.

3:40 to 4:55 p.m. Final Practice.

4:20 p.m. Qualifying groups determined by practice time.

5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Driver Autograph Session. (On Track)

7:15 p.m. approx. Group Qualifying.

8:30 p.m. approx. LANGLEY 150

All times local

NWMT Langley 05/13/17 Entry List

Whelen Modified Tour

Series: Whelen Modified Tour

CAR DRIVER/HOMETOWN TEAM OWNER CREW CHIEF

01 Melissa Fifield, Wakefield, N.H. Eastern Propane & Oil Chevrolet Kenneth Fifield Glen Billings

2 Doug Coby, Milford, Conn. Mayhew Tools Chevrolet Mike Smeriglio III Phil Moran

3 Rowan Pennink, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. Cape Cod Copper Chevrolet Jan Boehler Greg Fournier

5 Kyle Ebersole, Hummelstown, Pa. Ebersole Excavating Chevrolet Bob Ebersole Bob Ebersole

6 George Brunnhoelzl III, North Babylon, N.Y. TS Hauler Chevrolet Ed Partridge Jeff Preece

11 Andy Seuss, Hampstead, N.H. LFR Chassis Chevrolet Eddie Harvey Justin Link

16 Timmy Solomito, Islip, N.Y. Starrett Tools Ford Eric Sanderson Stanley Szaban

17 Kyle Ellwood, Riverhead, N.Y. FirstData.com/Clover Chevrolet John Ellwood Jarod Zeltmann

20 Max Zachem, Preston, Conn. Anytime Realty/Lu-Macs Chevrolet Ken Zachem Steve Lemay

22 Kyle Bonsignore, Bay Shore, N.Y. Snap-on Tools Kyle Bonsignore TBA

29 Brendon Bock, Franklin Square, N.Y. Meadow Brock-Collision Chevrolet George Bock Glenn Dixon

33 Wade Cole, Hartland, Conn. Performance Engines/Kendal Oil Ford Wade Cole Richard Rodenbaugh

36 Dave Sapienza, Riverhead, N.Y. Sapienza Enterprise Chevrolet Judy Thilberg Tommy Grasso

39 Calvin Carroll, Newton, N.J.* Power With Prestige/Cruising With Betty Chevrolet Joe Carroll Geary Rinehimer

40 Danny Bohn, Freehold, N.J. Dunleavy/William E Smith Trucking/Rustoleum Chevrolet Gina Fleming Frank Fleming

46 Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn. Riverhead Building Supply Chevrolet Russell Goodale Doug Ogiejko

51 Justin Bonsignore, Holtsville, N.Y. Phoenix Communications Inc. Chevrolet Kenneth Massa Danny Laferriere

56 Craig Lutz, Miller Place, N.Y. TBD Toyota Renee Lutz Eric Lutz

58 Eric Goodale, Riverhead, N.Y. GAF Roofing Chevrolet Edgar Goodale Jason Shephard

64 Rob Summers, Manchester, Conn. Hoosier Tire East/Fastrock Electric/Hughes Motors Chevrolet Mike Murphy Ron Yuhas Jr.

70 Jeremy Gerstner, Tampa, Fla. TBD Chevrolet Dawn Gertsner TBD

72 Lauren Edgerton, Chesterfield, Va.* Precision Powder Coating Chevrolet Rusty Edgerton Lauren Edgerton

76 Jimmy Blewett, Howell, N.J. John Blewett Inc./TS Haulers/Starrett Tools Chevrolet John Blewett Sr. Robert Ormsbee

77 Gary Putnam, Concord, N.C. Curb Records Chevrolet Mike Curb Ted Musgrave Jr.

78 Walter Sutcliffe Jr., East Haven, Conn.* Last Minute Racing Chevrolet Steven Sutcliffe Kevin Anderson

82 Spencer Davis, Dawsonville, Ga. Horton Ave. Materials Chevrolet Danny Watts Jr Danny Watts Jr.

85 Todd Szegedy, Ridgefield, Conn. Montanari Fuel/Stuarts Automotive/J&R Pre-Cast Chevrolet Robert Katon Don Barker

89 Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass. Starrett Tools Ford John Swanson Ken Barry

99 Jamie Tomaino, Howell, N.J. Dunleavys/Atlantic Sprinkler Chevrolet Cheryl Tomaino Trey Tomaino

* Denotes Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate