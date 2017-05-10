Analyzing The Langley 150 at Langley Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will continue the 2017 season at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia on Saturday with a 150-lap event. Below is a statistical look at the Langley 150.

Langley 150 Setup:

• This marks the fourth race of the season and the only appearance at Langley Speedway for 2017.

• Rowan Pennink holds a one-point advantage over Timmy Solomito in the championship standings coming into the race.

• Spring Sizzler winner Ryan Preece has two career starts at Langley, coming home with a best finish of fifth.

• Andy Seuss has finished inside the top 10 in seven of his eight starts at Langley.

At Langley Speedway:

• The track is a .4-mile slightly-banked asphalt oval located in Hampton, Virginia.

• The facility will hold NASCAR Whelen All-American Series events in 2017 throughout the summer months.

• The track opened in 1950 and has hosted nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events in its history. It also hosted 14 NASCAR XFINITY Series events.

• Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitor Denny Hamlin was the Mini Stock champion at the track in 1997.

Notebook:

• There have been six different winners in the eight previous unified Whelen Modified Tour events at Langley.

• There have been six different pole winners at Langley. Two drivers are tied with two career poles, while four others have one career pole.

• Ryan Preece holds the one-lap qualifying record of 97.145 mph, which was set back in April of 2014.

Langley Data:

Race: #4 of 17 overall

Race Date: Saturday, May 13 at 8:30 p.m. (approx.)

Track Layout: .4.mile slightly-banked asphalt oval

Race Length: 150 laps (60 miles)

Qualifying/Race Data:

2016 Race Winner: N/A

2016 Pole Winner: N/A

Qualifying Record: Ryan Preece, 97.145 mph, set in April of 2014

Active Wins Leaders at Langley:

Wins:

1. George Brunnhoelzl III… 2

2. Burt Myers…2

3. Four drivers are tied with one career win

Poles:

1. George Brunnhoelzl III… 2

2. Ryan Preece… 2

3. Four drivers are tied with one career pole

Laps Led:

1. George Brunnhoelzl III… 405

2. Andy Seuss… 148

Top Fives:

1. Andy Seuss.. 7

2. Burt Myers… 5

3. George Brunnhoelzl III… 5

Top 10s:

1. Jason Myers… 8

2. George Brunnhoelzl III… 7

3. Burt Myers… 7

Selected Driver Notes:

George Brunnhoelzl III (No. 6 TS Hauler Troyer)

• Replaces Ryan Preece behind the wheel of the No. 6 for Langley, because Preece is getting married.

• Is a four-time NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion.

• Has 28 wins, 74 top fives and 90 top 10s in 114 Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts.

• Has two career wins and two career poles in eight starts at Langley.

Rowan Pennink (No. 3 Cape Cod Copper Chevrolet)

• Leads the point standings by one point over Timmy Solomito.

• Has three wins, 30 top fives and 69 top 10s in 144 career series starts.

• Has not started a race at Langley; has a top 10 finish in all three races this season.

Doug Coby (No. 2 Mayhew Tools/Dunleavy/AJ Romano Const. Chevrolet)

• Four-time and defending NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion.

• Has 22 wins, 66 top fives and 105 top 10s in 191 career series starts.

• Finished second in the NAPA Spring Sizzler at Stafford.

• Enters Langley 11th in the series point standings.

Andy Seuss (No. 11 LFR Chassis Chevrolet)

• Has 22 wins, 70 top fives and 93 top 10s in 115 career Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts.

• Won the 2014 and 2015 Whelen Southern Modiifed Tour championships.

• Has one win, seven top fives and seven top 10s in eight career starts at Langley Speedway.

Justin Bonsignore (No. 51 Phoenix Communications Inc. Chevrolet)

• Has 12 wins, 48 top fives and 68 top 10s in 108 career series starts.

• Enters Langley third in the series point standings.

• Has four of his 12 career wins at his hometrack, Riverhead Raceway.

Timmy Solomito (No. 16 Starrett Tools Ford)

• Won the 2017 season-opener at Myrtle Beach Speedway

• Has five wins, 17 top fives and 30 top 10s in 55 career Whelen Modified Tour starts.

• Won races at Thompson, Riverhead, Monadnock and Seekonk last season.

Max Zachem (No. 20 MPZ Motorsports/LuMac’s Package Store Chevrolet)

• Has two top 10 finishes in the first three races of the season.

• Has five top fives and 16 top 10s in 38 career series starts.

Todd Szegedy (No. 85 Montanari Fuel/Stuarts Automotive/J&R Pre-Cast Chevrolet)

• Won the 2003 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship.

• Has 19 wins, 86 top fives and 130 top 10s in 208 career Whelen Modified Tour starts.

Eric Goodale (No. 58 GAF Roofing Chevrolet)

• Has two wins, 16 top fives, 56 top 10s and 2 poles in 127 career NWMT starts.

• Has no career starts at Langley; his most recent win came at Bristol in August of last year.

• Finished fourth in the NAPA Spring Sizzler at Stafford on April 30.

Up To Speed:

• This is the 33rd season of NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competition. The inaugural event at Langley was held in August of 2010.

• The 2017 series schedule features 17 points races at 10 different tracks across seven different states. It includes two non-points events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

• Following the event at Langley, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to the track at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on June 14.

Sources: Jason Christley/NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications

NWMT Langley 05/13/17 Schedule

Whelen Modified Tour

Date Time Event

Saturday, May 13 Noon Haulers enter.

12:30 p.m. Garage opens.

1:15 p.m. Crew Chief Meeting.

1:30 p.m. Inspection begins.

2:00 p.m. Rookie Driver/Spotter Meeting.

3:00 p.m. Driver/Crew Chief Meeting.

3:40 to 4:55 p.m. Final Practice.

4:20 p.m. Qualifying groups determined by practice time.

5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Driver Autograph Session. (On Track)

7:15 p.m. approx. Group Qualifying.

8:30 p.m. approx. LANGLEY 150

All times local

NWMT Langley 05/13/17 Entry List

Whelen Modified Tour

Series: Whelen Modified Tour

PRINTABLE FORMAT (PDF)

CAR DRIVER/HOMETOWN TEAM OWNER CREW CHIEF

01 Melissa Fifield, Wakefield, N.H. Eastern Propane & Oil Chevrolet Kenneth Fifield Glen Billings

2 Doug Coby, Milford, Conn. Mayhew Tools Chevrolet Mike Smeriglio III Phil Moran

3 Rowan Pennink, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. Cape Cod Copper Chevrolet Jan Boehler Greg Fournier

5 Kyle Ebersole, Hummelstown, Pa. Ebersole Excavating Chevrolet Bob Ebersole Bob Ebersole

6 George Brunnhoelzl III, North Babylon, N.Y. TS Hauler Chevrolet Ed Partridge Jeff Preece

11 Andy Seuss, Hampstead, N.H. LFR Chassis Chevrolet Eddie Harvey Justin Link

16 Timmy Solomito, Islip, N.Y. Starrett Tools Ford Eric Sanderson Stanley Szaban

17 Kyle Ellwood, Riverhead, N.Y. FirstData.com/Clover Chevrolet John Ellwood Jarod Zeltmann

20 Max Zachem, Preston, Conn. Anytime Realty/Lu-Macs Chevrolet Ken Zachem Steve Lemay

22 Kyle Bonsignore, Bay Shore, N.Y. Snap-on Tools Kyle Bonsignore TBA

29 Brendon Bock, Franklin Square, N.Y. Meadow Brock-Collision Chevrolet George Bock Glenn Dixon

33 Wade Cole, Hartland, Conn. Performance Engines/Kendal Oil Ford Wade Cole Richard Rodenbaugh

36 Dave Sapienza, Riverhead, N.Y. Sapienza Enterprise Chevrolet Judy Thilberg Tommy Grasso

39 Calvin Carroll, Newton, N.J.* Power With Prestige/Cruising With Betty Chevrolet Joe Carroll Geary Rinehimer

40 Danny Bohn, Freehold, N.J. Dunleavy/William E Smith Trucking/Rustoleum Chevrolet Gina Fleming Frank Fleming

46 Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn. Riverhead Building Supply Chevrolet Russell Goodale Doug Ogiejko

51 Justin Bonsignore, Holtsville, N.Y. Phoenix Communications Inc. Chevrolet Kenneth Massa Danny Laferriere

56 Craig Lutz, Miller Place, N.Y. TBD Toyota Renee Lutz Eric Lutz

58 Eric Goodale, Riverhead, N.Y. GAF Roofing Chevrolet Edgar Goodale Jason Shephard

64 Rob Summers, Manchester, Conn. Hoosier Tire East/Fastrock Electric/Hughes Motors Chevrolet Mike Murphy Ron Yuhas Jr.

70 Jeremy Gerstner, Tampa, Fla. TBD Chevrolet Dawn Gertsner TBD

72 Lauren Edgerton, Chesterfield, Va.* Precision Powder Coating Chevrolet Rusty Edgerton Lauren Edgerton

76 Jimmy Blewett, Howell, N.J. John Blewett Inc./TS Haulers/Starrett Tools Chevrolet John Blewett Sr. Robert Ormsbee

77 Gary Putnam, Concord, N.C. Curb Records Chevrolet Mike Curb Ted Musgrave Jr.

78 Walter Sutcliffe Jr., East Haven, Conn.* Last Minute Racing Chevrolet Steven Sutclitte Kevin Anderson

82 Spencer Davis, Dawsonville, Ga. Horton Ave. Materials Chevrolet Danny Watts Jr Danny Watts Jr.

85 Todd Szegedy, Ridgefield, Conn. Montanari Fuel/Stuarts Automotive/J&R Pre-Cast Chevrolet Robert Katon Don Barker

89 Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass. Starrett Tools Ford John Swanson Ken Barry

99 Jamie Tomaino, Howell, N.J. Dunleavys/Atlantic Sprinkler Chevrolet Cheryl Tomaino Trey Tomaino

* Denotes Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate