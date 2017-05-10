Imperial, PA (May 10) After losing the first two scheduled events to weather, Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway will try again to open the 2017 racing season on Saturday, May 13. K&N Air Filters will present Hoosier Racing Tire Champions Night, as the top drivers from the 2016 season will be honored.

The Diehl Automotive Super Late Models will headline Saturday’s racing program. Also in competition will be the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours. As an added attraction, the Super 6 Late Models will be in competition.

During intermission, a brief ceremony will take place as the 2016 division champions will be interviewed and receive their championship ring, championship trophies and championship jackets. 2016 division champions were Brandon Burgoon for the second time in the Super Late Models, and first time champions John Mollick in the RUSH Late Models, Dave McManus in the Sportsman, Casey Grumling in the Hobby Stocks, and Ben Anton in the Young Guns. The top ten in points from 2016 will receive trophies for their accomplishments, the top six in the Young Guns, as the drivers must be present. The prestigious “Sportsman of the Year” will also be announced, and all first time feature winners from 2016 will also receive a trophy.



The fallout from losing the first two racing programs to the weather has caused the schedule to be adjusted. The 11th Annual Red Miley Rumble, which was canceled by rain on April 29, has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 26. Last Saturday’s cancellation of Wahl Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing Night has been pushed back to May 27, now added in with Diehl Automotive Autograph Night. While the Allegheny Sprint Tour was scheduled for last Saturday and also for May 27, they have also been added to the June 3 program.

For all racing programs, the gates open at 5:00 PM, with warm-ups at 6:00 PM and racing at 7:00 PM. Follow us on Facebook at @PAMotorSpeedway or on Twitter at @PAMotorSpeedway for timely information updates. The Twitter account is used extensively on race nights for live updates. Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway is located west of the city of Pittsburgh, just south of the Noblestown exit of U.S. Route 22, or 170 Kelso Road in Imperial, PA, for GPS purposes. The track phone is 724-695-3363 on race days, or call 412-279-RACE. For complete information including ticket information, please visit the track website at www.ppms.com.

2017 Schedule of Events

Saturday, May 13, 2017 – “Action Event” as K&N Air Filters presents Hoosier Racing Tire Champions Night, featuring the Spring Sizzler for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours. Pittsburgh Circle Track Club Night.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 – 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, plus RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 – Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing presents an “Action Event.” Diehl Automotive presents Driver Autograph Night. Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours, plus the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring the Sixth Annual Ed Laboon Memorial for the Homak Manufacturing Penn Ohio Pro Stock Series for Sunoco Sportsman, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 – 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 – The Fifth Annual Herb Scott Memorial, featuring the Zimmer’s Service Center United Late Model Series, Race 2 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series. Plus Big Block Modifieds, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 – No racing, PPMS Employees June Vacation.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 – Berks/Nickles presents Dollar Dog Night featuring the Rick’s Trucks and Equipment BOSS Sprint Series for traditional non-winged sprints, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours. Twin State Auto Racing Club Night.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 – Lantern Fest, no racing.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 – The Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour for Super Late Models, Race 3 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series, $3000 to win and $400 to start, plus Big Block Modifieds, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 – Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Winged Sprints, presented by Falconi’s Moon Township Automotive, plus a Sizzler Series event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring a Sizzler Series for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours. As an added attraction, the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour.

Saturday, August 5, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring the Wee Willie White Sportsman Showdown for the Homak Manufacturing Penn Ohio Pro Stock Series for Sunoco Sportsman, plus DIEHL Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – The 28th Annual Jook George Steel City Classic for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models and the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models and Sunoco Sportsman.

Saturday, August 19, 2017 – No racing, PPMS Employees August Vacation.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 – The Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour for Super Late Models, Race 4 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series, $3000 to win and $400 to start, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, September 2, 2017 – 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints and the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, September 9, 2017 – “Action Event” with Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours, plus the CarSmile Wiper Blades “Thunder on the Dirt” Vintage Racing Series. AAA presents Bike Races for kids.

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – Modasaures X featuring the Big Block Modifieds, with a Sizzler Event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, September 23, 2017 – “Action Event” with Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours, plus RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 – “Action Event” with the final point race for 2017, featuring the Tune Up 20 for Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours. As an added attraction, RUSH Modifieds.

Friday, October 6 – Qualifying events for the $20,000 to win 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, plus the Bill Hendren Memorial for the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, and the Cruise America PENNational for the Homak Manufacturing Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series.

Saturday, October 7 – The $20,000 to win 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, plus the Bill Hendren Memorial for the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, and the Cruise America PENNational for the Homak Manufacturing Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series.

Sources: Miley Motor Sports, Inc.