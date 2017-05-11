NIXA, Mo. (May 11, 2017) – A big weekend of racing action is on tap for Kyle Bellm and the Resource Asset Management Solutions (RAMS) No. 14k Sprint Car team with three nights of competition beginning on Thursday night.

It gets under way with Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour action at Kansas City’s Lakeside Speedway before two nights of ASCS Regional competition on Friday and Saturday at Humboldt (KS) Speedway and Springfield (MO) Raceway.

“We have had decent success at all three of these tracks, so we’re looking for some good runs this weekend,” Bellm said of the PPG Automotive Finishes/Colorvision team. “I’m super confident in what we have going on right now.”

Bellm and the VP Racing Fuels/Schure Built Suspensions team gained confidence inSaturday’s outing at Wheatland, Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway despite ending the night on the hook.

“We were crazy fast all night, we were a top-three car at worst,” Bellm says of the Christian County Collision Repair/Bybee Lawn Care machine.

It started early with Bellm rallying from the sixth starting position to win his heat race.

Bellm redrew the eight to start outside the fourth row of the main event. With the likes of Jonathan Cornell and Brad Loyet in the front pair of rows, the impetus was to be on the move.

“I was trying to get up front as quickly as possible,” Bellm relates.

He was doing exactly that, making a move for fourth in the early going aboard the Schaeffer Oil/Prater Designs/The Engine Heater entry.

“I was passing for fourth, I got pinched into the tire going into three, clipped the infield tire and flipped it,” Bellm recalls. “My main mistake was that I tried to avoid the other car and caught the tire instead.”

It cut short a night that found the No. 14k fast each time out.

“We were a top-three car for sure,” Bellm says. “We had a car fast enough to race with (Jonathan) Cornell and (Brad) Loyet.”

Despite a final outcome that shows a 19th-place finish, Bellm and crew gained confidence that will take them into this weekend’s trio of events.

2017 Quick Stats: 7 races, 2 top-fives, 2 top-tens.

Up Next: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour on Thursday at Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS), ASCS Warrior Region at Humboldt (KS) Speedway on Friday night and ASCS Warrior vs. ASCS Red River Region at Springfield (MO) Raceway on Saturday night.

