Jacksonville, IL – Craig Ronk of Warsaw, Indiana led from flag to flag in the 20 lap POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League feature event at Jacksonville Speedway to claim a career-first victory. By virtue of passing points, Ronk’s sixth to first heat race run was good enough to place him on the pole.

Ronk’s blistering pace was only slowed a handful of times, most notable when Jeremy Camp flipped hard down the backstretch with four laps in the books. Camp was all right, but the damage sustained to his machine was enough to end his night. Returning to racing, Ronk was tasked with placing space between himself and Frank Flud.

As the laps wound down, Ronk proved to be a formidable opponent, beating Frank Flud to the line. Chad Elliott who ran third for a majority of the feature event deflecting several challenges from Harley Hollan rounded out the podium with a career-best league finish. Joe B. Miller took fifth.



“It feels great,” commented Ronk. “I love running this track and it’s my first time here. I’m looking forward to more POWRi races. Most of the tracks I run are a little bit smaller than this.”

“Congratulations to this group over here,” Flud said. “They did a heck of a job tonight. I don’t want to take anything away from them. They do a lot of hard work, just like we do and it’s great to come run with these guys.”

“After last year and the beginning of this year, I didn’t think our luck was going to get any better,” stated Elliott. “We had a good run at Marion last week and tonight. Hopefully we can carry this momentum into Macon Speedway tomorrow.”

Micros

Speedway Motors Heat Race Winners: Heat 1: 5R – CRAIG RONK, Heat 2: 38 – JACKSON FRISBIE, Heat 3: 23 – JEREMY CAMP, Heat 4: 81X – FRANK FLUD

Toyota Semi Feature Winner: 2B – NATHAN BENSON

Great Clips Feature Winner: 5R – CRAIG RONK

POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro Series Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 5R – CRAIG RONK 2. 81X – FRANK FLUD 3. 65E – CHAD ELLIOTT 4. 14H – HARLEY HOLLAN 5. 51B – JOE B MILLER 6. 66J – GARRETT DUFF 7. 2B – NATHAN BENSON 8. 22S – SLATER HELT 9. 14 – KURT WESTERFIELD 10. 38 – JACKSON FRISBIE 11. 42 – ANDY BISHOP 12. 28 – LUKE VERARDI 13. 18X – MICHAEL BRUMMITT 14. 9T – TYLER DUFF 15. 72 – TONY CLIFTON 16. 99 – ALEC LONG 17. 44 – TREVIN LITTLETON 18. 2TK – TODD KIRKMAN 19. 1 – CAILIN HUNT 20. 14JR- HOLLEY HOLLAN 21. 23 – JEREMY CAMP 22. 11C – MASON CAMPBELL 23. K10 – KOLE KIRKMAN

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.

Sources: POWRi Racing PR