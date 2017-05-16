Concord, North Carolina (May 16, 2017) – 19-year old Natalie Decker is poised and ready to join Venturini Motorsports (VMS) for her highly anticipated ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards debut during this weekend’s Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care at Toledo Speedway.

Decker, a popular Midwest late model driver hailing from Eagle River, Wisconsin, will make her first team appearance on Sunday behind the wheel of her VMS prepared No.25 N29 Capital Partners Toyota Camry.

“I haven’t been this excited or nervous for a race in a long time,” says Natalie Decker. “I’ve been preparing mentally and physically since the moment we made our announcement. This will be my first shot driving a heavier, bigger ARCA car. I’ve put a lot of effort training at the gym and studying film to prepare. The support I’ve received from the team and my sponsor, N29 has been incredible – I’m so ready for that green flag!”

Since announcing her ARCA schedule Decker has generated a tremendous amount of media interest leading up to her first series start. With race week upon us the fan friendly driver finds herself in the midst of balancing a demanding race week schedule.

Decker, who will test with the team on Wednesday, also has a busy media schedule on tap with numerous TV and Radio appearances scheduled prior to Sunday’s main event. In addition to her media obligations, Decker will join VMS teammates Christian Eckes and Zane Smith and his Musselman’s Apple Sauce show car on Friday signing autographs at the Menards store located across the street from Toledo Speedway from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

“No doubt this is a busy week for me – I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge ahead. I spent a lot of time last week at the shop getting fitted for my seat and preparing for the race. I also made the trip to Salem two weeks ago and shadowed my crew chief, Dave Leiner. Team communication is key – the more I’m around this group the better I’ll be prepared come race day. We’ll build on this later in the week when we go test,” added Decker.

A second generation driver and former member of NASCAR’s ‘Drive for Diversity’ program, Decker is more than ready to take the next step in her career development in hopes of adding her name to an impressive list of NASCAR drivers to come out of her home state. For decades the state of Wisconsin has built a reputation of delivering talent to the highest levels of stock car racing – Alan Kulwicki, Dick Trickle, Matt Kenseth, Travis Kvapil, brothers’ Scott and Chris Wimmer and the Sauter family (Jim, Tim, Jay, Johnny and Travis) top the list of notable NASCAR drivers produced by the dairy state.

Sunday’s Toledo event marks the first of a string of three consecutive ARCA Series events for the Wisconsin-based driver. She’ll also compete at Elko Speedway (June 3) and Pocono Raceway (June 9).

In addition to piloting VMS’ prepared Toyota part-time in ARCA’s top touring series, Decker will also compete in her Toyota Super Late Model as a ‘Touring Star” in the ARCA Midwest Tour as well as selected high-profile national events.

Weekend Schedule of Events

The Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care will spread out over two days, Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21. Practice for the Menards 200 is from 12:30 – 2 p.m. Saturday with General Tire Pole Qualifying following at 4 p.m. Menards 200 race day festivities get underway Sunday with an on-track ARCA driver autograph session from 12 to 1 p.m. Pre-race ceremonies and driver introductions follow at 1:30 p.m., with the green flag coming just after 2:00 p.m.

Media Coverage

The Menards 200 will air same-day-delay at 5 p.m. Eastern on FS1. ARCAracing.com will feature live timing and scoring, and live chat of all ARCA Racing Series on-track activity.

ABOUT VENTURINI MOTORSPORTS:

Venturini Motorsports (VMS), fielding cars for over 30-years in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, is one of the premier NASCAR driver development programs in the country. Multiple team championships and consistent on-track success, VMS has evolved into one of the most recognizable names in motorsports. Since 2007, VMS has assisted in the career development of notable NASCAR drivers such as Joey Logano, Erik Jones, William Byron, Justin Allgaier, Alex Bowman, Brian Scott, Ryan Blaney, Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez, and Brandon Jones. Over the years the Venturini name has become synonymous with modern-day racing in America. In 2012, the Venturini family was inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame (www.NIASHF.org) and now find themselves enshrined with such sports icons as Joe DiMaggio, Mario Andretti, Vince Lombardi, Tommy Lasorda and Rocky Marciano.

