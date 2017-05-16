ATTICA, Ohio – Dirt track racers not only need to have clear vision on the track, but their crews also need the GoPro cameras to provide clear video to help them make adjustments to the cars. Racing Optics has the drivers and the GoPros covered. And once again Racing Optics will have the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic covered, returning as the event’s presenting sponsor.

Sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the 29th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics returns to Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio on Tuesday, July 11 (rain date of Wednesday, July 12).

“Racing Optics’ tearoffs are simply the best tearoffs in racing. Racing Optics is continually looking for ways to incorporate their unique and patented tearoff design into other areas including the GoClear tearoffs for GoPros which many teams utilize as learning tools,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the race.

“Racing Optics began as a heat race sponsor for the Brad Doty Classic back in 2009 and stepped up to be the presenting sponsor the very next year. I feel very fortunate to have them back on board for 2017,” added Doty.

Racing Optics®, Inc. is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was founded in 1999 by Bart, Steve, and Seth Wilson. Racing Optics®, Inc. and the Wilson family have deep roots in the racing industry dating back to the 1940’s where the father of Bart and Steve, Dempsey Wilson, began building and racing roadsters and even went on to race the Indy 500. The competitive spirit that racing requires has helped the Wilson family drive their respective businesses to become very successful.

Racing Optics®, Inc. is the proprietor and only manufacturer of Laminated Tearoffs. Racing Optics®, Inc. has become a staple and even a necessity to every racer in every category of motor sports, including NASCAR, Formula1, dirt track racing, and motocross. Racing Optics®, Inc. is the only manufacturer qualified to sell Laminated Tearoffs to the U.S. Military and proudly sells to many well-known companies.

For more information on Racing Optics go to www.racingoptics.com

This year will mark the 13th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 21 different winners in the 26 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale all season. Reserved seats are $35 (add $2 per ticket if using a credit card and $1 per order if mailed in the United States.). Go to www.atticaracewaypark and click on the banner at the top of the home page to view the reserved seating chart. General admission tickets are $30.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

