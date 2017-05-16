ATTICA, Ohio – Dirt track racers not only need to have clear vision on the track, but their crews also need the GoPro cameras to provide clear video to help them make adjustments to the cars. Racing Optics has the drivers and the GoPros covered. And once again Racing Optics will have the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic covered, returning as the event’s presenting sponsor.
Sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the 29th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics returns to Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio on Tuesday, July 11 (rain date of Wednesday, July 12).
“Racing Optics’ tearoffs are simply the best tearoffs in racing. Racing Optics is continually looking for ways to incorporate their unique and patented tearoff design into other areas including the GoClear tearoffs for GoPros which many teams utilize as learning tools,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the race.
“Racing Optics began as a heat race sponsor for the Brad Doty Classic back in 2009 and stepped up to be the presenting sponsor the very next year. I feel very fortunate to have them back on board for 2017,” added Doty.
Racing Optics®, Inc. is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was founded in 1999 by Bart, Steve, and Seth Wilson. Racing Optics®, Inc. and the Wilson family have deep roots in the racing industry dating back to the 1940’s where the father of Bart and Steve, Dempsey Wilson, began building and racing roadsters and even went on to race the Indy 500. The competitive spirit that racing requires has helped the Wilson family drive their respective businesses to become very successful.
Racing Optics®, Inc. is the proprietor and only manufacturer of Laminated Tearoffs. Racing Optics®, Inc. has become a staple and even a necessity to every racer in every category of motor sports, including NASCAR, Formula1, dirt track racing, and motocross. Racing Optics®, Inc. is the only manufacturer qualified to sell Laminated Tearoffs to the U.S. Military and proudly sells to many well-known companies.
For more information on Racing Optics go to www.racingoptics.com
This year will mark the 13th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 21 different winners in the 26 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).
Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale all season. Reserved seats are $35 (add $2 per ticket if using a credit card and $1 per order if mailed in the United States.). Go to www.atticaracewaypark and click on the banner at the top of the home page to view the reserved seating chart. General admission tickets are $30.
Brad Doty Classic Winners
1989 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Jack Hewitt
1991 – Bobby Allen
1992 – Rained Out
1993 – Mark Keegan
1994 – Danny Smith
1995 – Randy Kinser
1996 – Dale Blaney
1997 – Tyler Walker
1998 – Jeff Shepard
1999 – Butch Schroeder
2000 – Kelly Kinser
2001 – Danny Smith (2)
2002 – Alvin Roepke
2003 – Dean Jacobs
2004 – Greg Wilson
2005 – Stevie Smith
2006 – Joey Saldana
2007 – Jac Haudenschild
2008 – Jason Meyers
2009 – Steve Kinser (2)
2010 – Dale Blaney (2)
2011 – Donny Schatz
2012 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Donny Schatz (2)
2014 – Paul McMahan
2015 – Rained Out
2016 – Donny Schatz (3)
Sources: Brian Liskai/Attica Raceway Park PR