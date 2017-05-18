Earns Sixth World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series Victory this Season

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA – May 17, 2017 – David Gravel dominated the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series Gettysburg Clash at Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday night, leading all 35 laps of the Feature at the historic 3/8-mile track to take the checkered flag 6.501 seconds ahead of runner-up finisher Daryn Pittman.

The Feature win completed a perfect night for Gravel. The Watertown, CT driver was quickest in Flight A Time Trials before winning his Heat and the Craftsman Club Dash to earn the pole and eventually the Feature triumph that lifted the Outlaws over the Pennsylvania Posse in the first rivalry race of the season. It was both Gravel’s first career win at Lincoln and his sixth of the season with the Outlaws.

“It’s definitely huge,” Gravel said following his win. “World of Outlaws guys do not win many Outlaw shows in PA, so to win here is great, at a track that I haven’t really been good at in the past. To do that is awesome, to get our sixth win is awesome.”

“You never know when your next win will be and it’s been a couple weeks, so it’s good to get another one and keep clicking them off. Hopefully this momentum carries on to Williams Grove.”

Gravel used his pole starting position to jump out to an early lead over second-starting Pittman until the only caution of the race came on lap two when Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville, PA spun and stopped at the bottom of turn two.

Gravel enjoyed an open track for eight laps following the restart, but worked his way into lapped traffic on lap 10. The often side-by-side racing around the track created a number of challenges for the leaders as they worked through the field.

“It was real difficult just because I didn’t know what kind of lead I had,” Gravel said. “I got through the first couple lapped cars really well, but after that I didn’t know if guys were catching me or not. It was really tough to judge. I didn’t know I had a huge lead. It was just one of those things where I had to keep pushing forward and keep getting lapped cars behind me.”

Behind Gravel, it was local favorite Danny Dietrich of nearby Gettysburg, PA who worked his way past Brad Sweet and then Pittman to take second on lap 17. Dietrich was unable to gain any ground on Gravel to challenge for the lead while he battled the traffic.

“I got to second and couldn’t get any help at all from lapped cars,” Dietrich said. “It’s unfortunate because I thought we were fast enough to run with Gravel, but never got the opportunity.”

Dietrich held second until the final lap, when he made a daring move in turns one and two to move past a lapped car. The move cost him as he drifted up the track, allowing Pittman to capitalize and re-take the second spot.

“I was just trying to make something happen,” Dietrich said of his last lap move. “I felt like if I couldn’t get by the lapped cars, I was going to get passed anyways. I should have just probably settled in, but that’s hard to do when you’re running second for a World of Outlaws win.”

“Lapped traffic was hairy,” echoed Pittman. “I don’t know that they were really doing anything wrong, but they were just racing hard side-by-side and using up the whole track. Dietrich kind of got held up behind one of them and gave me a run to get back by him.”

Pittman was satisfied to earn a second-place finish after the last lap pass, especially against a field of 43 cars at a difficult track.

“We had a really solid car and a solid night,” Pittman said. “I’m not disappointed at all, but we were all racing for second. David was in a league of his own.”

Donny Schatz raced from the 15th starting position to finish fourth while KSE Hard Charger Brian Montieth advanced 15 positions to round out the top-five after starting 20th. Kevin Gobrecht rookie-of-the-year contender Sheldon Haudenschild was in the middle of a top-five battle when he did a complete 360 in turn two on lap 22 and the race continued without incident. The miscue cost Haudenschild four positions as he fell to eighth.

While Gravel started the night by setting quick time in Flight A qualifying with a time of 13.434 seconds, Dietrich was fastest in Flight B and overall at 13.328 seconds.

Gravel and Pittman won the first two heat races for the Outlaws before Dietrich and Rahmer answered for the Posse with wins in heats three and four, respectively. Gravel’s dash win was sandwiched between a C-Main victory for Binghamton, NY driver Coleman Gulick and Lucas Wolfe’s win in the Last Chance Showdown.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series remains in Central Pennsylvania entering the weekend for the Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway on May 19 and 20. It’s the first of five races at the Mechanicsburg, PA track this season. Fans who can’t make it to the track can watch LIVE on DIRTvision.

Lincoln Speedway Notebook

RACE NOTES: David Gravel led all 35 laps of the Gettysburg Clash Feature to complete a sweep at Lincoln Speedway for his first career win at the Abbottstown, PA 3/8-mile track. Gravel was quickest in Flight A qualifying before winning his heat and the Craftsman Club Dash. He then dominated the Feature, beating Daryn Pittman to the finish by 6.501 seconds. Danny Dietrich, who was fastest in Flight B qualifying, rounded out the podium.

SEASON WINNERS: Donny Schatz – 9 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, LoneStar Speedway on March 3, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 9, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas on March 10, Thunderbowl Raceway on March 18, Missouri State Fair Speedway on May 5, 81 Speedway on May 6, Eldora Speedway May 13); David Gravel – 6 (Thunderbowl Raceway on March 17, Placerville Speedway on March 29, Perris Auto Speedway on April 1, Gator Motorplex on April 13, Plymouth Speedway on April 28, Lincoln Speedway on May 17); Jason Johnson – 2 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 17, Devil’s Bowl on April 14); Brad Sweet – 2 (Stockton Dirt Track on March 25, Devil’s Bowl on April 15); Logan Schuchart – 2 (Keller Auto Speedway, Eldora Speedway May 12); Brian Brown – 1 (Cocopah Speedway); Rico Abreu – 1 (Arizona Speedway on April 8); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (Tri-State Speedway May 14).

CONTINGENCY WINNERS: MSD Ignitions ($25 cash): Brent Marks; MSD Ignitions ($50 cash): David Gravel; Penske Shocks ($50 cash): Donny Schatz; JE Pistons ($50 cash): Jason Johnson; VP Racing Fuels ($50 cash): Sheldon Haudenschild; Edelbrock ($50 cash): Greg Wilson; Comp Cams ($50 cash): Greg Wilson; Extended Stay America ($50 cash): Greg Wilson; Cometic Gasket ($50 cash): Joey Saldana; Super Flow ($50 cash): Logan Schuchart; Craftsman Club Fast Five ($100 cash): David Gravel,Joey Saldana, Brad Sweet, Greg Wilson; Craftsman/Sears: Freddie Rahmer; KSE Hard Charger: Brian Montieth; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate): David Gravel; JE Pistons (Set of Rings): Logan Schuchart; JE Pistons (Set of Rings): Paul McMahan.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Statistical Report; Lincoln Speedway, PA; May 17, 2017

Feature (35 Laps) – 1. 1. 5-David Gravel [1][$10,000]; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman [2][$5,500]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich [4][$3,200]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz [15][$2,800]; 5. 21-Brian Montieth [20][$2,500]; 6. 41-Jason Johnson [11][$2,300]; 7. 49-Brad Sweet [7][$2,200]; 8. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [10][$2,100]; 9. 1-Dale Blaney [6][$2,050]; 10. 27-Greg Hodnett [14][$2,000]; 11. W20-Greg Wilson [8][$1,500]; 12. 39-Cory Haas [16][$1,200]; 13. 17-Joey Saldana [5][$1,100]; 14. 87-Alan Krimes [18][$1,050]; 15. 4K-Kasey Kahne [12][$1,000]; 16. 24-Lucas Wolfe [21][$900]; 17. 1S-Logan Schuchart [19][$800]; 18. 51-Freddie Rahmer [3][$800]; 19. 16-Gerard McIntyre [17][$800]; 20. 2-Shane Stewart [22][$800]; 21. 49X-Tim Shaffer [13][$800]; 22. 4-Paul McMahan [25][$]; 23. 8-Billy Dietrich [23][$800]; 24. 7S-Jason Sides [9][$800]; 25. 19-Brent Marks [24][$800]; 26. 59-Jim Siegel [26].

KSE Hard Charger Award: 21-Brian Montieth [+15]

Qualifying Flight-A – 1. 5-David Gravel, 13.434; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman, 13.451; 3. 1-Dale Blaney, 13.459; 4. 17-Joey Saldana, 13.492; 5. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 13.493; 6. 2-Shane Stewart, 13.525; 7. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.552; 8. 44-Trey Starks, 13.562; 9. 16-Gerard McIntyre, 13.574; 10. 41-Jason Johnson, 13.593; 11. 59-Jim Siegel, 13.636; 12. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.639; 13. 16C-Matt Campbell, 13.681; 14. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.701; 15. 25-Aaron Ott, 13.729; 16. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.751; 17. 14-Coleman Gulick, 13.765; 18. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.769; 19. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.782; 20. 4-Paul McMahan, 13.839; 21. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.885; 22. 13-Clyde Knipp, 13.985

Qualifying Flight-B – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.328; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.371; 3. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.491; 4. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.516; 5. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.52; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich, 13.62; 7. 27-Greg Hodnett, 13.655; 8. 4K-Kasey Kahne, 13.669; 9. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.753; 10. 39-Cory Haas, 13.769; 11. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.808; 12. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 13.822; 13. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.824; 14. 21-Brian Montieth, 13.837; 15. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.84; 16. 19-Brent Marks, 13.858; 17. 1X-Tim Wagaman, 13.984; 18. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.994; 19. 5R-Tyler Ross, 14.109; 20. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.144; 21. 12-Mike Bittinger, 14.323

Heat #1 – Flight A (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer – 1. 1. 5-David Gravel [1]; 2. 1-Dale Blaney [2]; 3. 7S-Jason Sides [4]; 4. 49X-Tim Shaffer [10]; 5. 16-Gerard McIntyre [5]; 6. 14-Coleman Gulick [9]; 7. 59-Jim Siegel [6]; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter [11]; 9. 16C-Matt Campbell [7]; 10. 24-Lucas Wolfe [3]; 11. 25-Aaron Ott [8].

Heat #2 – Flight A (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer – 1. 1. 9-Daryn Pittman [1]; 2. 17-Joey Saldana [2]; 3. 41-Jason Johnson [5]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz [6]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart [7]; 6. 2-Shane Stewart [3]; 7. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [9]; 8. 4-Paul McMahan [10]; 9. 44-Trey Starks [4]; 10. 13-Clyde Knipp [11]; 11. 55K-Robbie Kendall [8].

Heat #3 – Flight B (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich [1]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [2]; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [3]; 4. 27-Greg Hodnett [4]; 5. 87-Alan Krimes [7]; 6. 1X-Tim Wagaman [9]; 7. 11K-Kraig Kinser [5]; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody [6]; 9. 5R-Tyler Ross [10]; 10. 39M-Anthony Macri [8]; 11. 12-Mike Bittinger [11].

Heat #4 – Flight B (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer – 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer [1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson [2]; 3. 4K-Kasey Kahne [4]; 4. 39-Cory Haas [5]; 5. 21-Brian Montieth [7]; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich [3]; 7. 19-Brent Marks [8]; 8. 88-Brandon Rahmer [6]; 9. 1A-Jacob Allen [9]; 10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [10]

Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps) – 1. 1. 5-David Gravel [1]; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman [3]; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer [4]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich [2]; 5. 17-Joey Saldana [7]; 6. 1-Dale Blaney [5]; 7. 49-Brad Sweet [6]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson [8].

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer – 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe [1][-]; 2. 2-Shane Stewart [3][-]; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich [2][-]; 4. 19-Brent Marks [12][-]; 5. 44-Trey Starks [5][$300]; 6. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4][$250]; 7. 99M-Kyle Moody [6][$225]; 8. 16C-Matt Campbell [9][$200]; 9. 59-Jim Siegel [7][$200]; 10. 39M-Anthony Macri [10][$200]; 11. 1X-Tim Wagaman [14][$200]; 12. 88-Brandon Rahmer [8][$200]; 13. 14-Coleman Gulick [13][$200]; 14. 55K-Robbie Kendall [11][$200]

C-Feature (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer – 1. 14-Coleman Gulick [1][-]; 2. 1X-Tim Wagaman [2][-]; 3. 4-Paul McMahan [5][$150]; 4. 5R-Tyler Ross [6][$150]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [8][$150]; 6. 13-Clyde Knipp [9][$125]; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter [7][$125]; 8. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [3][$125]; 9. 1A-Jacob Allen [4][$125]; 10. 12-Mike Bittinger [10][$125]; 11. 25-Aaron Ott [11][$125]

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Top-20 Points Standings – May 17, 2017

Pos. Car Driver Total Diff Wins Top 5’s Top 10’s 1 15 Donny Schatz 3394 0 9 17 20 2 5 David Gravel 3328 -66 6 15 20 3 49 Brad Sweet 3298 -96 2 15 20 4 41 Jason Johnson 3174 -220 2 10 16 5 9 Daryn Pittman 3154 -240 0 6 15 6 2 Shane Stewart 3084 -310 0 5 15 7 93 Sheldon Haudenschild 3058 -336 0 5 13 8 1S Logan Schuchart 3016 -378 2 5 10 9 17 Joey Saldana 2996 -398 0 3 6 10 7S Jason Sides 2950 -444 0 4 12 11 4 Paul McMahan 2930 -464 0 2 8 12 19 Brent Marks 2908 -486 0 0 6 13 11k Kraig Kinser 2902 -492 0 1 5 14 W20 Greg Wilson 2812 -582 0 1 5 15 1A Jacob Allen 2410 -984 0 0 1 16 13 Clyde Knipp 2256 -1138 0 0 0 17 2X Parker Price-Miller 2026 -1368 1 1 3 18 24R Rico Abreu 1932 -1462 1 6 9 19 18 Ian Madsen 1930 -1464 0 2 8 20 99 Brady Bacon 1796 -1598 0 1 3

Sources: Clayton Johns/World of Outlaws PR

