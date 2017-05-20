CONCORD, NC – Cody Coughlin made the FS1 TV broadcasters stand up and take notice at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Commentators noted the fine run the 21 year-old driver was having in Friday’s NC Education Lottery 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Coughlin was knocking on the door to his first top-10 finish of his NASCAR career until a late-race restart shuffled the field up. His 16th place finish was not indicative of the fine performance for the entire ThorSport Racing team.

Coughlin raced his JEGS.com/RIDE TV Toyota Tundra from the 17th place starting spot into the top-10 in the late stages of the race.

“We almost accomplished our goal of a top-10 finish tonight. If that caution didn’t come out with just a few laps to go I think we could have done it,” said Coughlin. We fought a tight truck all weekend. We are making strides and I appreciate my entire ThorSport team and all their hard work. I think with a couple more changes to our mile-and-a-half track program where we need to be.

It was the second-straight week on a mile-and-a-half track that Coughlin raced in the top 10. At Kansas Speedway last Friday, a transmission issue derailed his race.

“We won’t let it get us down for sure. We’ve shown we can be fast and I’m learning each lap on the track. I am looking forward to getting to the next race and improve even more. I really appreciate this opportunity from Duke and Rhonda Thorson and the support I get from my team and family.”

Coughlin will have a week off before he and the ThorSport Racing team tackle the Monster Mile of Dover Int’l Speedway (DE) in the Bar Harbor 200 presented by Sea Watch International on Friday, June 2 at 5:30pm .

For more information on Cody Coughlin and Team JEGS, visit codycoughlin.com and follow Cody on Twitter, @Cody_Coughlin. Follow Team JEGS on Twitter, @TeamJEGS, and “Like”JEGS Performance on Facebook. Follow ThorSport Racing on Twitter, @ThorSportRacing, and visit them online at ThorSport.com. If you need more information regarding ThorSport please contact Kate Fegley via email at kate.fegley@gmail.com . Any other inquiries for Cody Coughlin can be sent to Bob Dillner via email at bd51sports@gmail.com

