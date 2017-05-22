Prospect for an improved weather pattern will provide for optimal track conditions

CONCORD, N.C. – May 22, 2017 – Due to the heavy rains over the last 48-hours and unpredictable Spring weather, the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series and track officials has decided to postpone the Jersey Outlaw Classic at New Egypt (N.J.) Speedway to Wednesday, May 24.

Fans that currently have tickets for the World of Outlaws show at New Egypt Speedway will be able to use them for the rescheduled event on Wednesday, May 24 .

With the outlook for an improved weather pattern for Wednesday, Series and the track officials look forward to the rescheduled event in hopes of providing the best racing environment possible for fans and drivers alike.

