Stafford Springs, CT — The Inaugural Dunleavy’s Truck & Trailer Repair set for this Friday, May 26th will play host to the largest purse in SK Light Modified history. Total posted awards for the 40-Lap SK Light Modified feature is an unprecedented $14,790 with the winner taking home a potential pay day of $2,925 after bonuses.

SK Light teams will be racing to collect bonuses from Gaston Racing Enterprises, R.A.D. Automachine, and T/A Engines. Bill Gaston from GRE will be providing a $375 bonus for each SK Light heat race with 1st place paying $150, 2nd place $100, 3rd place $75, and 4th place $50. Don Wood from R.A.D. Automachine and Tony Alteri from T/A Engines will each pay out a total bonus of $1,500 for the top-3 finishing cars utilizing their engines with the highest placed finisher winning $750, the 2nd highest car winning $500, and the third highest finishing car winning $250.

Stafford’s SK Modified® division will be racing an extra 10-laps in distance with an additional $4,000 added to their purse payout. The SK Modified® feature winner will take home $2,000 in purse money with the potential payout of $2,325 with 1st place contingency bonuses factored in. In addition to the big-time purse for the two modified divisions, Dunleavy’s Pick of the Hat will add more prize money and giveaways for fans and Modified teams.

“Any of the modified teams and any fan who purchases a Pitstopper Program has a shot to walk away with $1,000 cash,” explained Doug Dunleavy of Dunleavy Truck and Trailer Repair. “We wanted to get the fans involved in the fun as well, so make sure you’re here for the big show and grab a program!”

All modified teams in attendance as well as 3 lucky numbers from the Stafford Speedway Pitstopper Program will be placed into the hat an drawn at random for one of the following prizes:

$1,000, $500, and $250 cash

Gas Grill courtesy of Hocon Gas

Cordless Impact Gun provided by Independent Race Wheels

Cordless Grease Gun courtesy of Levine Auto

$300 Gift Card to Levine’s Auto

$100, $50, and $25 Sunoco Gas Cards from NJK Automotive

2 Tickets from K&N Filters to the Richard Petty Driving Experience

$100 Outback Steak House Gift Card from Rockingham Boat

First Aid Kit for Team Trailer from Cintas

$100 Lowe’s Gift Card from Robert Yates Racing Engines

$50 Home Depot Gift Card from Robert Yates Racing Engines

After each feature, the three podium drivers will each pull a winner for an item in victory lane with the top-3 finishers of the last feature of the night, the SK Light 40 Lap event, pulling the $1,000, $500, and $250 prizes.

In addition to Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night with the big paydays for SK Light and SK Modified® teams, this Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway is also Military Appreciation Night. Anyone who presents a valid military I.D. at the admission gates will get a general admission ticket for only $10.00. Regularly priced tickets are $20.00 for adult general admission, $5.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is $23.00 for all ages. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Stafford Motor Speedway offers plenty of free parking along with overnight parking available for self-contained Recreational Vehicles. There will also be a fireworks presentation at the conclusion of feature racing. For the 27th consecutive season, the month of May is Youth Organization Month. All children 14 & under are admitted FREE when wearing a youth organization team shirt or uniform. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR