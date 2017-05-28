Lee, NH. — It took over 15 years to win his second race at what he calls his ‘home’ race track, but Auburn New Hampshire’s Mike Douglas Jr. finally put it all together Saturday afternoon May 27 and won his first Valenti Modified Racing Series event at Lee USA Speedway, Lee, NH.

Douglas first trip to victory lane was in the tracks Hobby Stock division in 2003.

Saturday’s race was a special holiday weekend presentation by the Lee track with qualifying heat race winners receiving $500 to win and $3,000 was awarded to the winner.



Douglas was clearly the class of the field as he won his heat race and then the 50-lap main event.

The second-generation driver started on the pole and led the entire race.

Donnie Lashua, of Canaan, NH, and Dana Smith, of Sunapee, NH, gave chase early on with Richard Savary, of Canton, MA, and Anthony Nocella, of Woburn, MA, providing some late race drama when Savary pulled alongside Douglas with Nocella on his heels.

While Savary was dealing with a tight car and Nocella, Douglas pulled away to notch his first VMRS victory.

To many Douglas looked fast in practice and that he might have something going. In fact, he finished the heat race a full straightaway ahead of the second place car.

“I did not put much bank into practice. The car felt good during the heat race. I had told Dad (Mike Douglas Sr) I was gonna run as hard as I could. They kept telling me to slow up.

I don’t run a mirror so I don’t know how far I am ahead.” Douglas said.

Douglas furthered,“In the feature I wanted to run the pace I wanted to run. I had no clue that Richard Savary was as close as he was. I honestly thought I was by myself.”

As the race drew closer to the finish, “The laps were clicking down. I glanced up at the board saw seven-laps to go, then it was four, and it was pretty much cruise control from there on. It was nice to come off turn four and see the (checkered) flag.

Douglas is sure to point out “We do not have a big sponsor or a stacker trailer we are a low buck team. He dedicated the win.” This is one for the little guy, the guys that can’t run every week.”

As for the new ride it is new to the Douglas team but it stops there.

The car has no history to speak of. “We found it in Rusty Ball’s garage. Dad was going to build a street rod and he visited Rusty about parts when it was suggested we buy this car he had. It was a Raceworks chassis built in 2008. It sat for almost 9 years .We bought it and stripped it. Made some changes and spoke with Jon McKennedy who was a big help and Eddie Flemke who I can’t thank enough.”

Raceworks Chassis has been in victory lane the first two races of the

2017 VMRS season.

Heat winners: (1) Douglas (2) Lashua (3) Perry

Next Event: June 17,2017

Speedway 51 Groveton, NH.

Race Summary:

Lee USA Speedway

Lee, NH.

Race # 2

May 27, 2017

Entrants: 23

Distance: 50-Laps

Lap Leaders: Douglas (1-50)

Cautions: Laps- 10, 31

Unofficial Order of Finish: (1) Douglas (2) Savary (3) Nocella (4) Hinckley (5) Annarummo (6) Smith (7) Willis (8) Rocco (9) Medeiros (10) Perry (11) Pasteryak (12) Fournier (13) Lashua (14) Mead (15) Rameau (16) Gallup (17) Riccardi (18) Rock (19) Kay (20) Shaw (21) Molleur (22) Cantara (23) Dolan

Sources: John Spence/VMRS PR