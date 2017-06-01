Additional Entries are Expected
Seekonk, Mass (June 1, 2017): Over 45 teams have filed pre-entries to compete in the Northeast Race Cars & Parts Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS) events in 2017 beginning at Seekonk Speedway on June 28 for Open Wheel Wednesday. Now in its 14th year, the $10,000-to-win event has become one of the more prestigious and certainly one of the most lucrative races in New England.
The entry list for the upcoming event includes Modified champions like Ryan Preece, Ronnie Silk, Jon McKennedy, Chris Pasteryak, Rowan Pennink and possibly the odds-on favorite Matt Hirschman. The always-exciting Tommy Barrett and hometown hero Todd Annarummo will have to contend with former Seekonk winners including Anthony Nocella and Richard Savary. Modified Tour standouts Justin Bonsignore, Woody Pitkat and Eric Goodale will also vie for the $10K purse.
Riding the momentum of a strong start to the 2017 season in sprint car action in the Midwest, Bobby Santos III will take part in the event at Seekonk. With the likes of Blake Barney, Jimmy Zacharias, Andy Jankowiak, and Earl Paules the ‘invaders’ will be well-represented during Tri-Track Open Modified Series competition. Fans can expect to see competitors from throughout New England and beyond.
The event promises plenty of excitement with $10,000 on the line and a roster that features some of the best Modified racers in the country in 100-laps of green flag racing. Also on the racing card is the prestigious Boston Louie Memorial for the Northeastern Midget Association and the NEMA Lites.
Pit gates open at 10am. Grandstands open at 4pm with racing scheduled to go green at 6:30pm. Entry to Seekonk Speedway’s pit area is $35. Grandstand admission is only $25. Tickets are available online by visiting SeekonkSpeedway.com or by calling the Speedway office at 508.336.9959 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
Teams that are pre-registered for the Northeast Race Cars & Parts Tri-Track Open Modified Series are eligible for the lucrative point fund and bonus plan for the 2017 season.
Teams that have not pre entered and wish to enter the June 28 event at Seekonk Speedway can visit http://tritrackmods.com/registration/
To learn more about the Tri-Track Modified Series, visit tritrackmods.com.
TRI-TRACK OPEN MODIFIED SERIES-2017 PRE-ENTRY LIST
0 – Mike Holdridge
00 – Brady Bunch Racing -Driver TBA
06/52 – Les Hinckley
3 – Troy Talman
4 – Jeff Gallup
5 – Calvin Carroll
6 – Ryan Preece
M6 – Dylan Kopec
7 – Rich Parker
7MA – Kurt Vigeant
8 – Earl Paules
9- Tommy Barrett
12 – Todd Annarummo
13 – Steve Masse
14 – Blake Barney
15 – Chris Pasteryak
15 – Karey Stular
15 – Trevor Bleau
16 – Ceravolo Racing – Driver TBA
17 – Roger Coss
21 – Kyle James
22 – Sean Foster
23 – Mike Douglas Jr.
25 – Rowan Pennink
27 – Kluth Motorsports – driver TBA
28 – Dwight Jarvis
29 – Jon McKennedy
40 – Kyle Trayner
43 – Ron Frees
44 – David Salzarulo
48 – Jon Kievman
50 – Ron Silk
50 – Carl Medeiros Jr
51 – Justin Bonsignore
52 – Woody Pitkat
58 – Eric Goodale
58 – Sal Accardi Jr.
60 – Matt Hirschman
71 – Jimmy Zacharias
73x – Andy Jankowiak
76- Dennis Perry
92 – Anthony Nocella
95 – John Markovic
99 – Richard Savary
Sources: Dale Wolbrink/TTOMS PR