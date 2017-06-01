Additional Entries are Expected

Seekonk, Mass (June 1, 2017): Over 45 teams have filed pre-entries to compete in the Northeast Race Cars & Parts Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS) events in 2017 beginning at Seekonk Speedway on June 28 for Open Wheel Wednesday. Now in its 14th year, the $10,000-to-win event has become one of the more prestigious and certainly one of the most lucrative races in New England.

The entry list for the upcoming event includes Modified champions like Ryan Preece, Ronnie Silk, Jon McKennedy, Chris Pasteryak, Rowan Pennink and possibly the odds-on favorite Matt Hirschman. The always-exciting Tommy Barrett and hometown hero Todd Annarummo will have to contend with former Seekonk winners including Anthony Nocella and Richard Savary. Modified Tour standouts Justin Bonsignore, Woody Pitkat and Eric Goodale will also vie for the $10K purse.

Riding the momentum of a strong start to the 2017 season in sprint car action in the Midwest, Bobby Santos III will take part in the event at Seekonk. With the likes of Blake Barney, Jimmy Zacharias, Andy Jankowiak, and Earl Paules the ‘invaders’ will be well-represented during Tri-Track Open Modified Series competition. Fans can expect to see competitors from throughout New England and beyond.



The event promises plenty of excitement with $10,000 on the line and a roster that features some of the best Modified racers in the country in 100-laps of green flag racing. Also on the racing card is the prestigious Boston Louie Memorial for the Northeastern Midget Association and the NEMA Lites.

Pit gates open at 10am. Grandstands open at 4pm with racing scheduled to go green at 6:30pm. Entry to Seekonk Speedway’s pit area is $35. Grandstand admission is only $25. Tickets are available online by visiting SeekonkSpeedway.com or by calling the Speedway office at 508.336.9959 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Teams that are pre-registered for the Northeast Race Cars & Parts Tri-Track Open Modified Series are eligible for the lucrative point fund and bonus plan for the 2017 season.

Teams that have not pre entered and wish to enter the June 28 event at Seekonk Speedway can visit http://tritrackmods.com/registration/

To learn more about the Tri-Track Modified Series, visit tritrackmods.com.

TRI-TRACK OPEN MODIFIED SERIES-2017 PRE-ENTRY LIST

0 – Mike Holdridge

00 – Brady Bunch Racing -Driver TBA

06/52 – Les Hinckley

3 – Troy Talman

4 – Jeff Gallup

5 – Calvin Carroll

6 – Ryan Preece

M6 – Dylan Kopec

7 – Rich Parker

7MA – Kurt Vigeant

8 – Earl Paules

9- Tommy Barrett

12 – Todd Annarummo

13 – Steve Masse

14 – Blake Barney

15 – Chris Pasteryak

15 – Karey Stular

15 – Trevor Bleau

16 – Ceravolo Racing – Driver TBA

17 – Roger Coss

21 – Kyle James

22 – Sean Foster

23 – Mike Douglas Jr.

25 – Rowan Pennink

27 – Kluth Motorsports – driver TBA

28 – Dwight Jarvis

29 – Jon McKennedy

40 – Kyle Trayner

43 – Ron Frees

44 – David Salzarulo

48 – Jon Kievman

50 – Ron Silk

50 – Carl Medeiros Jr

51 – Justin Bonsignore

52 – Woody Pitkat

58 – Eric Goodale

58 – Sal Accardi Jr.

60 – Matt Hirschman

71 – Jimmy Zacharias

73x – Andy Jankowiak

76- Dennis Perry

92 – Anthony Nocella

95 – John Markovic

99 – Richard Savary

Sources: Dale Wolbrink/TTOMS PR