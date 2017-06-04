USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 3, 2017 – Knoxville, Iowa – Knoxville Raceway – “Iowa Corn District 5 and 9 Night”

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 44, Pace-18.548 (NTR); 2. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-18.781; 3. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-18.799; 4. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-18.931; 5. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-18.941; 6. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-19.094; 7. Dave Darland, 71p, Phillips/Curb-Agajanian-19.096; 8. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-19.102; 9. Nick Bilbee, 17N, Bilbee-19.167; 10. Stevie Sussex, 17GP, Dutcher-19.190; 11. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-19.191; 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 2, Motsinger-19.223; 13. Jon Stanbrough, 81, Stanbrough-19.229; 14. Carson Short, 21, RCM-19.239; 15. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-19.265; 16. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-19.268; 17. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-19.373; 18. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-19.523; 19. Kyle Robbins, 17R, Robbins-19.562; 20. Rob Caho, Jr., 78, Caho-19.613; 21. Aaron Farney, 15F, DCT-19.653; 22. Corey Smith, 66s, CS-19.674; 23. R.J. Johnson, 71a, Johnson-19.813; 24. Shane Cottle, 57, Hazen-19.943; 25. Bruce St. James, 7K, St. James-19.961; 26. Eric Schulz, 4x, Schulz-20.003; 27. Katlynn Leer, 77k, Leer-20.427; 28. Alex Schriever, 0, Davis-20.528; 29. Dustin Smith, 77, Gagliardi-20.542; 30. Kelly Graham, 12G, Graham-20.688; 31. Ryan Kitchen, 21k, Kitchen-20.866; 32. Joe Bares, 19, TEST-20.916; 33. Gary Rooke, 42au, Rooke-21.020; 34. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-21.060; 35. Rob Sharits, 14s, Davis-21,962.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Hodges, 2. Ballou, 3. Thomas, 4. Stanbrough, 5. Bilbee, 6. Farney, 7. St. James, 8. Rooke, 9. D.Smith. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Windom, 2. Grant, 3. Stockon, 4. Short, 5. Sussex, 6. C.Smith, 7. Schulz, 8. Bell, 9. Graham. 2:41.61

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Courtney. 2. Roa, 3. Darland, 4. Johnson, 5. Leary, 6. Robbins, 7. Sharits, 8. Kitchen, 9. D.Smith. 2:41.32

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Bacon, 2. Cottle, 3. Boespflug, 4. Schuerenberg, 5. Chapple, 6. Bares, 7. Caho, 8. Schriever. 2:41.79

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Leary, 2. Bilbee, 3. Sussex, 4. Chapple, 5. Farney, 6. D.Smith, 7. Robbins, 8. St. James, 9. Leer, 10. Schulz, 11. Rooke, 12. Schriever, 13. C.Smith, 14. Sharits, 15. Caho, 16. Kitchen, 17. Graham, 18. Bares, 19. Bell. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Chad Boespflug, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. C.J. Leary, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 8. Josh Hodges, 9. Shane Cottle, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Isaac Chapple, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Stevie Sussex, 14. Carson Short, 15. Aaron Farney, 16. Hunter Schuerenberg, 17. Dustin Smith, 18. Tyler Courtney, 19. R.J. Johnson, 20. Brody Roa, 21. Nick Bilbee, 22. Jon Stanbrough. NT



—————————-

**Bares flipped at the start of the semi. Stanbrough and Bilbee flipped on lap 2 of the feature. Ourtney flipped on lap 16 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Grant.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Chris Windom (18th-6th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Stevie Sussex

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Grant-745, 2-Windom-648, 3-Boespflug-647, 4-Stockon-600, 5-Courtney-516, 6-Leary-446, 7-Thomas-442, 8-Darland-418, 9-Cottle-392, 10-Hodges-387.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: June 13 – Bechtelsville, PA – Grandview Speedway – “Jesse Hockett Classic” – “Eastern Storm”

Sources: USAC PR