Bernal Wins ARP “Battle at the Beach #1” at Ventura

Ventura, CA……..Ryan Bernal of Hollister, Calif. passed Kyle Smith on the 22nd lap and led the final nine laps to win Saturday night’s 30-lap “ARP Battle of the Beach #1” USAC West Coast Sprint race co-sanctioned by VRA. Smith finished second ahead of Max Adams, Jace Vander Weerd and Cody Majors.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 3, 2017 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway – “ARP Battle of the Beach Race #1” – Co-sanctioned with VRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Kenny Perkins, 0K, Perkins-12.085 (New Track Record), 2. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-12.140; 3. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-12.192; 4. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-12.243; 5. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-12.244; 6. Cody Majors, 81M, Watt- 12.375; 7. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-12.456; 8. Kalib Henry, 81, Watt-12.456; 9. Ryan Bernal, 73, Ford-12.468; 10. Kyle Smith, 55, Smith-12.479; 11. Michael Faccinto, 81X, Watt-12.545; 12. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-12.574; 13. Mike Spencer, 21K, Kruseman-12.707; 14. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-12.752; 15. Ryan Stolz, 63, Stolz-12.783; 16. Tom Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-12.863; 17. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-12.920; 18. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Team 33-12.966; 19. Chris Meredith, 66, Clawson-13.163; 20. Hobie Conway, 1K, Kruseman-13.173; 21. Charlie Butcher, 96, Butcher-13.236; 22. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Perkins, 2. Smith, 3. Adams, 4. Spencer, 5. Timmons, 6. Hendricks, 7. Liggett, 8. Meredith. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. J.Vander Weerd, 2. Faccinto, 3. Guardino, 4. Henry, 5. R.Vander Weerd, 6. Hix, 7. Conway. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS / SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Majors, 2. Bernal, 3. Swanson, 4. Wiley, 5. Stolz, 6. Butcher. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Ryan Bernal, 2. Kyle Smith, 3. Max Adams, 4. Jace Vander Weerd, 5. Cody Majors, 6. Kenny Perkins, 7. Austin Liggett, 8. Tristan Guardino, 9. Kalib Henry, 10. Ryan Timmons, 11. Richard Vander Weerd, 12. Steve Hix, 13. Tom Hendricks, 14. Jake Swanson, 15. Hobie Conway, 16. Charlie Butcher, 17. Brandon Wiley, 18. Ryan Stolz, 19. Michael Faccinto, 20. Mike Spencer, 21. Kyle Edwards. NT

**Meredith flipped during the first heat. Faccinto flipped on lap 21 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-21 Smith, Laps 22-30 Bernal.

BR MOTORSPORTS / KING RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Austin Liggett (19th to 7th)

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Bernal-550, 2-J.Vander Weerd-526, 3-R.Vander Weerd-520, 4-Liggett-497, 5-Swanson-485, 6-Danny Faria Jr.-424, 7-Guardino-412, 8-Majors-387, 9-Timmons-341, 10-Wiley-314.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: June 10 – Santa Maria (CA) Raceway – “Ron Otto Memorial”

Sources: USAC PR