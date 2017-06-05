TULSA, Okla. (June 5, 2017) Turning 25 in 2017 is the ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek and this year’s test of driver and machine will see stops in Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri with seven races across nine nights. Speedweek 2017 for the American Sprint Car Series is also the fourth edition of the Bob Westphal Memorial Cup in honor of the late founder of Wesmar Racing Engines.

Kicking off on Friday, June 9 at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock, Texas the return to the three-eighths mile is the first time in 13 years that the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series has seen action in Lubbock. Formerly known as Tech Motor Speedway, then Lady Luck Speedway, the track saw five events from 2002 to 2004. Of those five events, two drivers traded off trips to Victory Lane with Travis Rilat topping action three times to Gary Wright’s pair of triumphs.

Breaking a 13 year as well hiatus in 2016, Route 66 Motor Speedway is back on Speedweek for the second year. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. picked up the win one year ago for his first score at the Texas oval. In 14 visits since 1994, eight drivers have picked up a Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour win at Route 66 Motor Speedway.

Saturday, June 10 at Route 66 Motor Speedway begins at 7:00 P.M. (CDT) . Route 66 Motor Speedway is located at 4101 TX-335 Loop. Admission for this weekend is $20 for adult with kids age four and under free into the grandstands. More information, including directions, can be found on the track’s Facebook page.

Following Saturday’s events, the series will take Sunday and Monday off to regroup for five consecutive nights starting on Tuesday, June 13 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. Into Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 14 , the series will stop at Lawton Speedway with Creek County Speedway on Thursday, June 15 in Sapulpa.

The Show-Me State follows on Friday, June 16 with a trip to Randolph County Raceway in Moberly before the finale at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland.

Going into Speedweek, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. leads the way with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Hafertepe was the overall winner of Speedweek one year ago, and carried that momentum to a $60,000 payday with his first Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Championship.

Trailing, but not by much, is Johnny Herrera with Wayne Johnson in tow. Taking a weekend to experiment at Knoxville Raceway, the new setup paid off for Johnson with his first win of the 2017 season. Matt Covington holds fourth with Aaron Reutzel looking to add to his win total. The 2015 series champion will be having to rebuild however as a weekend in Minnesota proved destructive for the No. 87 team.

Seth Bergman sixth is trailed by Justin Henderson. Josh Baughman, Blake Hahn, and Dustin Morgan to make up the series top-ten going into Speedweek.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation and its over 150 nights of racing in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

The Important Information:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

What: 2017 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek

Speedway Lineup:

Friday, June 9 – West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, TX)

Saturday, June 10 – Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, TX)

Tuesday, June 13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

Wednesday, June 14 – Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

Thursday, June 15 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

Friday, June 16 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

Saturday, June 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s):Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway)

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 892; 2. Johnny Herrera 751; 3. Wayne Johnson 717; 4. Matt Covington 704; 5. Aaron Reutzel 691; 6. Seth Bergman 681; 7. Justin Henderson 675; 8. Josh Baughman 655; 9. Blake Hahn 644; 10. Dustin Morgan 609;

