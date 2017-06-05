LEE, NH: — An unlikely but impressive new challenger highlights this Friday night’s super-modified division in a 16-race, seven-division program here at Lee USA Speedway.

John Burke, a 15-year racing veteran who now makes his home in Boston, has made a spectacular debut with two feature wins this season driving an all-newly built winged “wedge” super-mod. The low-slung clever-looking car was built over the winter by Oswego Speedway legend and long-time car-designer Mike Muldoon.

Burke won last Friday night’s main event, leading all 30 laps to pocket $1,000 for the win.

Burke is plenty of competition for former track champions Dave Helliwell and Tommy Tombarello, who finished second and third last week. Burke’s No.01 super-mod sets just two inches off the race track and uses corner speed for unusually quick exits.

Both Helliwell and Tombarello also have quick cars while Leslie Keyser also has a new super-modified in this Friday’s field. In all, at least a dozen super-mods will be running.

George Helliwell, the super-mod driver’s younger brother, will be trying to avenge a last-lap, last-turn spinout while leading that cost him last Friday’s 30-lap Sportsman division feature win. Helliwell was spun by Jay Sands, who went on to win but was placed eleventh for his action, and Helliwell crossed the finish line in 6th backwards.

Along with super-mods, sportsman cars and hobby stocks, this Friday’s racing will include Classic Lites, pure stocks, ironmen stocks, and a full field of the Senior Auto Racing Tour division in heats plus a pair of 20-lap feature events.

Practice starts at 5 pm with the first of eight qualifying heats at 7 pm.

Sources: Lee USA Speedway PR