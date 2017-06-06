Salem, NH – Joining the Open Wheel World Challenge, the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series teams and drivers are ready for a much-anticipated June weekend on the road course at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Following a quick two-day event at the highly technical Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in May, competitors will now get the wide-open front straight at Indianapolis, crossing the iconic yard of bricks. From there, it will be a right turn onto the infield road course which was originally built for Formula 1’s debut at the track in 2000.

The twists and turns of motorsport’s most famous venue will be among the highlights of the 2017 season for Formula Race Promotions drivers and teams, in the third weekend of their seven-weekend season.

All three Championships expect additional entries for the Indianapolis event, ranging from past Champions to first-time faces.

The ultra-competitive F1600 Series saw a history-making weekend in May, when Matthew Cowley won three F1600 races in a single day in his Team Pelfrey machine, becoming the only driver to do so. As usual, there will be more F1600 races on tap at Indy.

The wins propelled Cowley to first in the Championship, where both him and Zach Holden have 264 points. Cowley gets the edge with three victories on the year, compared to Holden’s two, which both came at VIR for K-Hill Motorsports.

Lance Fendersen, Yuven Sundaramoorthy, and Jonathan Kotyk follow in points. In the Masters Class, Joe Colasacco has a narrow Championship lead for Auriana Racing over Rice Race Prep driver Joel Haas.

Four races into the F2000 Championship Series season there have been four different winners: Nick Palacio, Brandon Dixon, John LaRue and Austin McCusker.

Heading to Indy, Dixon holds a slim, 10-point Championship margin over Steve Jenks – who has yet to finish outside the top four.

Rob Allaer sits third in points, and like Jenks, is still searching for his first Series victory. Those three, along with a large field, will have to contend with the return of 2006 Champion Matt McDonough, who narrowly missed a Sunday win at VIR in April, and surrendered the race lead to Dixon with just four corners to go on the last lap.

In Atlantic Championship Series competition, Peter Portante has scored three wins for K-Hill Motorsports in four starts, establishing himself as the man-to-beat coming into the Indianapolis event.

Portante has shared the podium with the Grant brothers, David and Keith, in all four races so far in 2017, with Keith winning the season opener for Polestar Racing Group.

For updates throughout the Indy event weekend, stay tuned to www.F1600Series.com,www.F2000Series.com and www. AtlanticChampionshipSeries.com.

Photos:

1. Matthew Cowley (Credit: Michael Berchak)

2. Austin McCusker (Credit: Jeff Loewe)

3. Peter Portante (Credit: Michael Berchak)

On the Web:F1600: www.F1600Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

F2000: www.F2000Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

Atlantic: www. AtlanticChampionshipSeries.com | Facebook | Twitter

About Formula Race Promotions:

Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. The 2017 schedule is composed of seven-points paying weekends. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

Sources: Monty Mathisen/MathisenMedia