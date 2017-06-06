Seekonk, MA – Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday hosted the second of five guaranteed starter races for the second annual U.S. Prostock/Super Late Model National Championship race, slated for July 12, at the “Cement Palace”, Seekonk Speedway paying a cool $10,000 to the winner of the 200-lap Summer Classic.

Richardson of Herman, ME, will represent Wiscasset Speedway and is joined by Jeremy Davis of Tamworth, NH who won the first guaranteed starter race at Lee USA Speedway on April 30th. Davis will represent the Granite State Prostock Series. Both competitors have secured provisional starting positions.

Wiscasset Speedway joins four other tracks hosting the guaranteed starter qualifying events; Lee USA Speedway, NH. April 30th; Seekonk Speedway, MA June 17th; Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, ME June 24th; and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, July 1st.



Race teams along the East Coast continue to show interest in the 2017 event with many racers indicating returning after last year’s popular and successful outcome.

The inaugural race and its wild finish received recognition by the viewers of racing website Speed 51, when they chose the battle between Derek Griffith and Dalton Sergeant in the closing laps and local favorite Tom Scully Jr. grabbing the win and big paycheck. The crowd-pleasing finish was runner-up in an off-season poll.

Anyone seeking information for this year’s event can contact Gary Sagar (Promoter) Gary@krazespeedequipment.net, or 508-728-8835.

Sources: Gary Sagar