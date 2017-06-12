Sheppard’s first win this season was also the 48th of his career with the Super DIRTcar Series and it was one he had to earn. Jimmy Phelps completed the podium behind Hearn.
6/11/17 – Five Mile Point Speedway
KIRKWOOD, NY – June 11, 2017 – Matt Sheppard took the lead from Tyler Siri on lap 16 and then held off polesitter Brett Hearn on a flurry of late-race restarts to win the Modified 67 anniversary at Five Mile Point Speedway. It was Sheppard’s first Super DIRTcar Series win of the season. Jimmy Phelps rounded out the podium for his second-top-five finish of the season.
Feature – (67 Laps) – 1. 9s-Matt Sheppard [6]; 2. 20-Brett Hearn [1]; 3. 98h-Jimmy Phelps [16]; 4. 6h-Max McLaughlin [12]; 5. 43x-Keith Flach [15]; 6. 7m-Michael Maresca [18]; 7. 84-Gary Tomkins [19]; 8. 42p-Pat Ward [23]; 9. 35-Frank Cozze [9]; 10. 99L-Larry Wight [5]; 11. 19-Tim Fuller [10]; 12. 8-Rich Scagliotta [11]; 13. 77x-Mike Mahaney [8]; 14. 44-Stewart Friesen [3]; 15. 21a-Peter Britten [7]; 16. 91-Billy Decker [4]; 17. 109-Billy Whittaker [26]; 18. 76-Bobby Varin [30]; 19. 34-Rusty Smith [25]; 20. 5*-Tyler Siri [2]; 21. 22-Brandon Walters [17]; 22. 14w-Ryan Watt [14]; 23. 15-Brett Tonkin [20]; 24. 16x-Danny Creeden [24]; 25. 30r-Jeff Crambo [28]; 26. 49-Billy Dunn [21]; 27. 14j-Alan Johnson [22]; 28. 35b-Alan Barker [13]; 29. 44r-Russell Morseman III [29]; 30. 14z-Brad Szulewski [27]. Lap Leaders: Tyler Siri 1-15, Matt Sheppard 16-67; KSE Hard Charger: Pat Ward (+15 – 23rd to 8th).
Qualifying Group 1 – 1. 6h-Max McLaughlin, 15.315; 2. 35-Frank Cozze, 15.554; 3. 9s-Matt Sheppard, 15.580; 4. 35b-Alan Barker, 15.665; 5. 14J-Alan Johnson, 15.674; 6. 22-Brandon Walters, 15.738; 7. 109-Billy Whittaker, 15.921; 8. 30r-Jeff Crambo, 16.172.
Qualifying Group 2 – 1. 77x-Mike Mahaney, 15.389; 2. 19-Tim Fuller, 15.565; 3. 49-Billy Dunn, 15.575; 4. 14w-Ryan Watt, 15.640; 5. 7m-Michael Maresca, 15.654; 6. 44-Stewart Friesen, 15.757; 7. 34-Rusty Smith, 16.030; 8. 72-Cass Bennett, 16.827.
Qualifying Group 3 – 1. 91-Billy Decker, 15.566; 2. 20-Brett Hearn, 15.582; 3. 8-Rich Scagliotta, 15.718; 4. 43x-Keith Flach, 15.822; 5. 84-Gary Tomkins, 15.823; 6. 16x-Danny Creeden, 15.849; 7. 14z-Brad Szulewski, 16.286; 8. 44r-Russell Morseman III, 16.306.
Qualifying Group 4 – 1. 99L-Larry Wight, 15.449; 2. 21a-Peter Britten, 15.549; 3. 5*-Tyler Siri, 15.586; 4. 98h-Jimmy Phelps, 15.684; 5. 15-Brett Tonkin, 15.834; 6. 76-Bobby Varin, 15.916; 7. 42p-Pat Ward, 15.929.
Heat 1 (8 Laps – Top-5 Finishers Transfer to A-Feature; Top-3 Redraw) – 1. 6h-Max McLaughlin [1]; 2. 9s-Matt Sheppard [3]; 3. 35-Frank Cozze [2]; 4. 35b-Alan Barker [4]; 5. 22-Brandon Walters [6]; 6. 14J-Alan Johnson [5]; 7.109-Billy Whittaker [7]; 8. 30r-Jeff Crambo [8].
Heat 2 (8 Laps – Top-5 Finishers Transfer to A-Feature; Top-3 Redraw) – 1. 19-Tim Fuller [2]; 2. 77x-Mike Mahaney [1]; 3. 44-Stewart Friesen [6]; 4. 14w-Ryan Watt [4]; 5. 7m-Michael Maresca [5]; 6. 49-Billy Dunn [3]; 7. 34-Rusty Smith [7]; 8. 72-Cass Bennett [DNS].
Heat 3 (8 Laps – Top-5 Finishers Transfer to A-Feature; Top-3 Redraw) – 1. 91-Billy Decker [1]; 2. 20-Brett Hearn [2]; 3. 8-Rich Scagliotta [3]; 4. 43x-Keith Flach [4]; 5. 84-Gary Tomkins [5]; 6.16x-Danny Creeden [6]; 7. 14z-Brad Szulewski [7]; 8. 44r-Russell Morseman III [8].
Heat 4 (8 Laps – Top-5 Finishers Transfer to A-Feature; Top-3 Redraw) – 1. 99L-Larry Wight [1]; 2. 21a-Peter Britten [2]; 3. 5*-Tyler Siri [3]; 4. 98h-Jimmy Phelps [4]; 5. 15-Brett Tonkin [5]; 6. 76-Bobby Varin [6]; 7. 42p-Pat Ward [7].
Last Chance Qualifier 1 (10 Laps – Top-6 Finishers Transfer to A-Feature) – 1. 49-Billy Dunn [2]; 2. 14j-Alan Johnson [1]; 3. 42p-Pat Ward [8]; 4. 16x-Danny Creeden [3]; 5. 34-Rusty Smith [6]; 6. 109-Billy Whittaker [5]; 7. 14z-Brad Szulewski [7]; 8. 30r-Jeff Crambo [9]; 9. 44r-Russell Morseman III [10]; 10. 76-Bobby Varin [4]; 11. 72-Cass Bennett [DNS].
CONTINGENCY WINNERS: VP Racing Fuels ($50 Cash): Pat Ward; Pole Position Raceway Fast Time ($100 Cash): Max McLaughlin; Bicknell Racing Products ($100 Product Certificate): Matt Sheppard; Cometic Gasket ($50 Cash): Rich Sagliotta; Comp Cams ($50 Cash): Larry Wight; Comp Cams ($50 Product Certificate): Matt Sheppard; Edelbrock ($50 Cash): Larry Wight; Fox Racing Shox ($50 Cash): Gary Tomkins; JE Pistons ($50 Cash): Keith Flach; JE Pistons (Product Certificate): Billy Decker; JE Pistons (Product Certificate): Brandon Walters; KSE Racing Products Inc. ($50 Product Certificate): Pat Ward; MSD Ignition ($50 Cash): Matt Sheppard; MSD Ignition ($25 Cash): Jeff Crambo; SuperFlow Dynos & Flowbenches ($50 Cash): Stewart Friesen; Wrisco Aluminum (Product Certificate): Matt Sheppard; JRI Shocks ($50 Cash): Peter Britten; Dig Safely 811 Redraw Bonus ($100 Cash): N/A; Speedy First Aid (Product Certificate): Ryan Watt; ASi Racewear ($50 Cash): Gary Tomkins.
Super DIRTcar Series Unofficial Top-20 Standings – June 11, 2017
|No.
|Driver
|Total
|Series
|Bonus
|1
|9s
|Matt Sheppard
|286
|286
|0
|2
|20
|Brett Hearn
|245
|245
|0
|3
|91
|Billy Decker
|233
|233
|0
|4
|98h
|Jimmy Phelps
|229
|229
|0
|5
|99L
|Larry Wight
|221
|221
|0
|6
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|216
|216
|0
|7
|6h
|Max McLaughlin
|199
|199
|0
|8
|19
|Tim Fuller
|183
|183
|0
|9
|43
|Keith Flach
|178
|178
|0
|10
|42P
|Pat Ward
|178
|178
|0
|11
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|175
|175
|0
|12
|14J
|Alan Johnson
|173
|173
|0
|13
|21a
|Pete Britten
|154
|154
|0
|14
|88
|Mike Mahaney
|152
|152
|0
|15
|14w
|Ryan Watt
|151
|151
|0
|16
|8
|Rich Scagliotta
|148
|148
|0
|17
|25R
|Erick Rudolph
|137
|137
|0
|18
|22
|Brandon Walters
|135
|135
|0
|19
|7M
|Michael Maresca
|130
|130
|0
|20
|49
|Billy Dunn
|119
|119
|0