Rolls to Second NASCAR Whelen Modified Win After Late Pit Stop

THOMPSON, Conn. (June 14, 2017) – Ryan Preece’s pit stop strategy pushed him back in the field. But the Berlin, Connecticut, driver wasted no time in driving to the front en route to Wednesday night’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory in the Thompson 125 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

The win was the second of the season for Preece and 17th of his career.

Preece pitted with many of his lead challengers on lap 70. The No. 6 TS Haulers Chevrolet was forced to restart outside the top 10 behind a number of cars including Rowan Pennink and Bobby Santos, who pitted earlier. A late charge through the field by Preece culminated with a move to the inside of Pennink for the lead with just 18 laps to go.

From there, Preece pulled away from the field and clicked off some of the fastest laps he ran all night while out in front of the pack. He finished 2.106 seconds ahead of second-place Pennink.

“All of my guys work really hard,” Preece said. “Our guys live in Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, so it can be hard for them. As long as the car is good and I can drive forward, it’s my job to get myself back there. I shouldn’t have to depend on them.”

Preece, who won the NAPA Spring Sizzler at Connecticut’s Stafford Motor Speedway on April 30, missed the last tour race on May 13 to get married.

Back on the race track, he had an early hiccup when he missed the final minutes of the only practice session of the day because of a broken driveshaft. Once they got to the race, though, there was no issue.

Pennink followed up his Thompson win in April’s Icebreaker 150 with another strong run on the .625-mile oval. He pitted under caution at Lap 50 and inherited the lead 20 laps later when the lead pack came down pit road.

Santos, who pitted for tires on lap 33 and stayed out for the remainder of the race, held on for third. Santos was the defending race winner.

“Our strategy definitely worked in his favor,” Santos said. “We weren’t spectacular to start the race but we made a good adjustment and put tires on and we had a good car overall tonight.”

Four-time tour champion Doug Coby qualified second and finished in fourth spot, with Eric Goodale rounding out the top five.

Jon McKennedy, Ted Christopher, Timmy Solomito, Andrew Krause and Max Zachem. Donny Lia won the Coors Light Pole Award earlier in the day but got caught up in an early wreck and finished 23rd.

Pennink cut Solomito’s lead to two points after five of 16 championship events, while Goodale is 17 points back of Pennink in third. Despite missing a race, Preece is 10th in points — seven behind ninth-place Coby and 47 out of first.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to the track at Riverhead Raceway on Long Island on Saturday, June 24.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour-Thompson 125 Results

Wednesday

At Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Thompson, Conn.

Lap length: 0.625 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Ryan Preece, Berlin, Conn., Chevrolet, 125 laps.

2. (3) Rowan Pennink, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Chevrolet, 125.

3. (12) Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass., Chevrolet, 125.

4. (2) Doug Coby, Milford, Conn., Chevrolet, 125.

5. (8) Eric Goodale, Riverhead, N.Y., Chevrolet, 125.

6. (11) Jon McKennedy, Chelmsford, Mass., Chevrolet, 125.

7. (20) Ted Christopher, Plainville, Conn., Chevrolet, 125.

8. (4) Timmy Solomito, Islip, N.Y., Ford, 125.

9. (22) Andrew Krause, Holmdel, N.J., Chevrolet, 125.

10. (9) Max Zachem, Preston, Conn., Chevrolet, 125.

11. (17) Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn., Chevrolet, 125.

12. (18) Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass., Ford, 125.

13. (23) Gary Putnam, Vernon, Conn., Chevrolet, 125.

14. (13) Justin Bonsignore, Holtsville, NY, Chevrolet, 125.

15. (21) Rob Summers, Manchester, CT, Chevrolet, 124.

16. (24) Bryan Dauzat, Alexandria, LA., Chevrolet, 124.

17. (26) Wade Cole, Hartland, Conn., Ford, 122.

18. (25) Calvin Carroll, Newton, N.J., Chevrolet, 120.

19. (27) Melissa Fifield, Wakefield, N.H., Chevrolet, 120.

20. (16) Dave Sapienza, Riverhead, N.Y., Chevrolet, 104.

21. (7) Chase Dowling, Roxbury, Conn., Chevrolet, 91, accident.

22. (19) Craig Lutz, Miller Place, N.Y., Chevrolet, 91, accident.

23. (1) Donny Lia, Jericho, NY, Chevrolet, 91, accident.

24. (28) Walter Sutcliffe Jr., East Haven, Conn., Chevrolet, 73.

25. (6) Shawn Solomito, Islip, N.Y., Chevrolet, 60, power steering.

26. (10) Brendon Bock, Franklin Square, N.Y., Chevrolet, 45, power steering.

27. (14) Todd Szegedy, Ridgefield, Conn., Chevrolet, 33, suspension.

28. (15) Andy Seuss, Hampstead, N.H., Chevrolet, 15, accident.

Race Statistics

Margin of Victory: 2.106 seconds

Margin of Victory: 2.106 seconds

Fastest Qualifier: D.Lia (120.689 mph, 18.643 seconds)

Caution Flags: 5 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Lia 1-23; R. Preece 24-60; C. Dowling 61-81; R. Pennink 82-107; R. Preece 108-125.

Standings: 1. T. Solomito, 206; 2. R. Pennink, 204; 3. E. Goodale, 187; 4. M. Zachem, 177; 5. J. Bonsignore, 177; 6. M. Swanson, 166; 7. W. Pitkat, 165; 8. R. Summers, 160; 9.

D. Coby, 159; 10. R. Preece, 152.

Sources: Jason Christley/NASCAR IMC

STANDINGS

2017 Driver Standings: Thompson

Whelen Modified Tour

Race: NWMT Thompson 6/14/17

Print Version (PDF) | Owner Standings | Rookie & Contingency Award Standings

Pos Driver Name Points Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10

1 Timmy Solomito 206 5 2 3 4

2 Rowan Pennink 204 5 1 2 5

3 Eric Goodale 187 5 0 4 4

4 Max Zachem 177 5 0 3 4

5 Justin Bonsignore 177 5 0 1 4

6 Matt Swanson 166 5 0 0 2

7 Woody Pitkat 165 5 0 0 2

8 Rob Summers 160 5 0 1 2

9 Doug Coby 159 5 0 2 2

10 Ryan Preece 152 4 2 3 3

11 Dave Sapienza 141 5 0 0 1

12 Craig Lutz 131 5 0 0 1

13 Wade Cole 127 5 0 0 0

14 Calvin Carroll * 118 5 0 0 0

15 Gary Putnam 117 4 0 0 0

16 Todd Szegedy 110 5 0 0 1

17 Andy Seuss 107 4 0 1 1

18 Melissa Fifield 106 5 0 0 0

19 Ron Silk 96 3 0 0 1

20 Walter Sutcliffe Jr. * 92 4 0 0 0

21 Kyle Ellwood 87 3 0 0 0

22 Chase Dowling 84 3 0 1 1

23 Brendon Bock 83 3 0 0 0

24 Bobby Santos 82 2 0 2 2

25 Shawn Solomito 82 4 0 0 0

26 Andrew Krause 81 3 0 0 1

27 Ted Christopher 76 2 0 1 2

28 Danny Bohn 68 2 0 0 1

29 Kyle Bonsignore 67 2 0 1 1

30 Donny Lia 66 3 0 0 0

31 Bryan Dauzat 57 2 0 0 0

32 George Brunnhoelzl III 50 2 0 0 0

33 Jeremy Gerstner 40 1 0 0 0

34 Patrick Emerling 38 1 0 0 1

35 Jon McKennedy 38 1 0 0 1

36 Les Hinckley, III * 35 1 0 0 1

37 Kyle Ebersole 35 1 0 0 1

38 Burt Myers 34 1 0 0 1

39 Gary Byington * 30 2 0 0 0

40 Matt Hirschman 27 1 0 0 0

41 Brad Vanhouten * 23 1 0 0 0

42 Spencer Davis 21 1 0 0 0

43 Jimmy Blewett 20 1 0 0 0

44 Jamie Tomaino 19 1 0 0 0

45 Lauren Edgerton * 19 1 0 0 0

46 Gary McDonald 18 1 0 0 0

47 Anthony Nocella 17 1 0 0 0

*Denotes Sunoco Rookie of the Year Candidate

STANDINGS

2017 Owner Standings: Thompson

Whelen Modified Tour

Print Version (PDF) | Driver Standings | Rookie & Contingency Award Standings

Pos Owner Name Points Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Attempts

1 Eric Sanderson #16 206 5 2 3 4 5

2 Jan Boehler #3 204 5 1 2 5 5

3 Edgar Goodale #58 187 5 0 4 4 5

4 Ed Partridge #6 178 5 2 3 3 5

5 Ken Zachem #20 177 5 0 3 4 5

6 Ken Massa #51 177 5 0 1 4 5

7 John Swanson #89 166 5 0 0 2 5

8 Russell Goodale #46 165 5 0 0 2 5

9 Mike Murphy #64 160 5 0 1 2 5

10 Mike Smeriglio III #2 159 5 0 2 2 5

11 Danny Watts Jr. #82 154 5 0 0 2 5

12 Judy Thilburg #36 141 5 0 0 1 5

13 Renee Lutz #56 131 5 0 0 1 5

14 Wade Cole #33 127 5 0 0 0 5

15 Joe Carroll #39 118 5 0 0 0 5

16 Mike Curb #77 117 4 0 0 0 4

17 Brian Brady #00 112 3 0 1 3 3

18 Robert Katon Jr. #85 110 5 0 0 1 5

19 Eddie Harvey #11 107 4 0 1 1 4

20 Kenneth Fifield #01 106 5 0 0 0 5

21 Steven Sutcliffe #78 92 4 0 0 0 4

22 John Ellwood, Jr. #17 87 3 0 0 0 3

23 Rob Fuller #15 84 3 0 1 1 3

24 George Bock #29 83 3 0 0 0 3

25 Sully Tinio #44 82 2 0 2 2 2

26 Cliff Krause #24 81 3 0 0 1 3

27 Gina Fleming #40 68 2 0 0 1 2

28 Kyle Bonsignore #22 67 2 0 1 1 2

29 Wayne Anderson #48 67 3 0 0 0 3

30 Tommy Baldwin #7 66 3 0 0 0 3

31 Bryan Dauzat #97 57 2 0 0 0 2

32 Jennifer Emerling #07 38 1 0 0 1 1

33 Bob Ebersole #5 35 1 0 0 1 1

34 Kim Myers #1 34 1 0 0 1 1

35 Linda Rodenbaugh #38 30 2 0 0 0 2

36 Roy Hall #60 27 1 0 0 0 1

37 Heather Brunnhoelzl #28 24 1 0 0 0 1

38 Jeff Goodale #09 23 1 0 0 0 1

39 Grady Jeffreys, Jr #15 22 1 0 0 0 1

40 Jimmy Blewett #76 20 1 0 0 0 1

41 Cheryl Tomaino #99 19 1 0 0 0 1

42 Rusty Edgerton #72 19 1 0 0 0 1

43 Sean McDonald #26 18 1 0 0 0 1

44 Dawn Gerstner #70 18 0 0 0 0 1

45 Anthony Nocella #92 17 1 0 0 0 1

46 Wayne Anderson #75 15 1 0 0 0 1

STANDINGS

Rookie & Contingency Award Standings: Langley

Whelen Modified Tour

Driver Standings | Owner Standings

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour official rookie and contingency award standings. All standings are unofficial until postseason review.

COCA-COLA MOVE OF THE RACE AWARD

DRIVER AWARDS

Kyle Bonsignore 1

Bryan Dauzat 1

Les Hinckley III 1

Water Sutcliffe Jr. 1

COORS LIGHT POLE AWARD

DRIVER AWARDS

Doug Coby 2

Timmy Solomito 1

Rob Summers 1

HOOSIER TIRE FASTEST LAP AWARD

DRIVER AWARDS

Doug Coby 1

Chase Dowling 1

Eric Goodale 1

Rob Summers 1

HOOSIER TIRE MOST IMPROVED AWARD

DRIVER AWARDS

Calvin Carroll 3

Walter Sutcliffe Jr. 1

HOOSIER TIRE LAP LEADER AWARD

DRIVER AWARDS

Doug Coby 2

Rowan Pennink 1

Rob Summers 1

SUNOCO ROOKIE OF THE RACE AWARD

DRIVER AWARDS

Calvin Carroll 2

Les Hinckley III 1

Walter Sutcliffe Jr. 1

SUNOCO ROOKIE OF THE YEAR STANDINGS

DRIVER POINTS

Calvin Carroll 38

Walter Sutcliffe Jr. 27

Gary Byington 15

Les Hinckley III 10

Brad Vanhouten 9

Lauren Edgerton 8

SUNOCO SPEC FUEL AWARD

DRIVER AWARDS

Timmy Solomito 2

Rowan Pennink 1

Ryan Preece 1

WHELEN WINNER OF THE RACE AWARD

DRIVER AWARDS

Timmy Solomito 2

Rowan Pennink 1

Ryan Preece 1