Second Win of the Season for Unadilla, NY Driver
- Billy Decker – 2 (Fulton Speedway on April 29; Outlaw Speedway on June 20)
- Ryan Watt – 1 (Bridgeport Speedway on May 16)
- Matt Sheppard – 1 (Five Mile Point Speedway on June 11)
06/20/17 – Outlaw Speedway
DUNDEE, NY – June 20, 2017 – Billy Decker took the lead from Larry Wight in the outside lane on a lap 68 restart and then fended off numerous challenges from reigning Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard over the final 20 laps to win the Ultimate Outlaw 100 at Outlaw Speedway. Decker was strong in lapped traffic and used both the inside and outside lanes to get his second victory of the season. Sheppard and Wight rounded out the podium while Alan Johnson and Erick Rudolph completed the top-five. It was the Series’ first visit to the Dundee, NY track since 1990 when it was known as Black Rock Speedway.
Feature (100 Laps) – 1. 91-Billy Decker [6]; 2. 9s-Matt Sheppard [3]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight [5]; 4. 14J-Alan Johnson [7]; 5. 25-Erick Rudolph [10]; 6. 98h-Jimmy Phelps [8]; 7. 6h-Max McLaughlin [1]; 8. 20-Brett Hearn [12]; 9. 42p-Pat Ward [19]; 10. 43-Keith Flach [4]; 11. 22-Brandon Walters [18]; 12. 44-Stewart Frisen [2]; 13. 19-Tim Fuller [9]; 14. 88-Mike Mahaney [16]; 15. 21a-Peter Britten [14]; 16. 7x-Steve Paine [26]; 17. 109-Billy Whittaker [17]; 18. 14s-Brian Swartout [20]; 19. 48too-Dave Rauscher [27]; 20. 44r-Russell Morseman III [23]; 21. 3-Justin Haers [11]; 22. 21p-Derrick Podsiadlo [21]; 23. 28p-Eldon Payne [15]; 24. 21k-Randy Chrysler [22]; 25. 5*-Tyler Siri [13]; 26. 8-Rich Scagliotta [25]; 27. 17-Marcus Dinkins [24]; 28. 23-Kyle Coffey [DNS]; 29. 7m-Michael Maresca [DNS].
Qualifying Group 1 – 1. 6h-Max McLaughlin, 14.261; 2. 91-Billy Decker, 14.268; 3.88m-Mike Mahaney, 14.427; 4. 9s-Matt Sheppard, 14.481; 5. 99L-Larry Wight, 14.592; 6. 7x-Steve Paine, 14.657; 7. 5*-Tyler Siri, 14.813; 8. 48too-Dave Rauscher, 14.949; 9.17-Marcus Dinkins, 15.252; 10. 7m-Michael Maresca, NT.
Qualifying Group 2 – 1. 20-Brett Hearn, 14.536; 2. 43-Keith Flach, 14.893; 3. 19-Tim Fuller, 14.909; 4. 3h-Justin
Haers
, 14.987; 5. 21a-Peter Britten, 15.061, 6. 109 Billy Whittaker, 15.284; 7. 8-Rich Scagliotta, 15.313; 8. 14s-Brian Swartout, 15.460; 9. 44r-Russell Morseman III, 16.426; 10. 21k-Randy Chrysler, NT.
Qualifying Group 3 – 1. 28p-Eldon Payne, 14.808; 2. 25r-Erick Rudolph, 14.821; 3. 14j-Alan Johnson, 14.823; 4. 42p-Pat Ward, 14.882; 5. 44-Stewart Friesen, 14.906; 6. 98h-Jimmy Phelps, 15.018; 7. 22-Brandon Walters, 15.224; 8. 21p-Derrick Podsiadlo, 15.484; 9. 23-Kyle Coffey, 17.719.
Heat 1 (8 Laps – Top-6 Qualify – Top-4 Redraw) – 1. 91-Billy Decker [2]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight [5]; 3. 9s-Matt Sheppard [4]; 4. 6h-Max McLaughlin [1]; 5. 5*-Tyler Siri [7]; 6. 88m-Mike Mahaney [3]; 7. 7x-Steve Paine [6]; 8. 17-Marcus Dinkins [9]; 9. 48too-Dave Rauscher [8]; 10. 7m-Michael Maresca [DNS].
Heat 2 (8 Laps – Top-6 Qualify – Top-4 Redraw) – 1. 20-Brett Hearn [1]; 2. 43-Keith Flach [2]; 3. 19-Tim Fuller [3]; 4. 3h-Justin
Haers
[4]; 5.21a-Peter Britten [5]; 6. 109 Billy Whittaker [6]; 7. 14s-Brian Swartout [8]; 8. 8-Rich Scagliotta [7]; 9. 21k-Randy Chrysler [10]; 10. 44r-Russell Morseman III [9].
Heat 3 (8 Laps – Top-6 Qualify – Top-4 Redraw) – 1. 25r-Erick Rudolph [2]; 2. 14j-Alan Johnson [3]; 3. 44-Stewart Friesen [5]; 4. 98h-Jimmy Phelps [6]; 5. 28p-Eldon Payne[1]; 6. 22-Brandon Walters [7]; 7. 42p-Pat Ward[4]; 8. 21-Derrick Podsiadlo [8]; 9. 23-Kyle Coffey [9].
Last Chance Qualifier 1 (8 Laps – All Transfer to A-Feature) – 1. 42p-Pat Ward [3]; 2.14s-Brian Swartout [2]; 3. 21p-Derrick Podsiadlo [6]; 4. 21k-Randy Chrysler [8]; 5. 44r-Russell Morseman III [9]; 6. 17-Marcus Dinkins [4]; 7. 8-Rich Scagliotta [5]; 8. 7x-Steve Paine [1]; 9. 48too-Dave Rauscher [7]; 10. 23-Kyle Coffey [DNS]; 11. 7m-Michael Maresca [DNS].
CONTINGENCY WINNERS: VP Racing Fuels ($50 Cash): Brett Hearn; Pole Position Raceway Fast Time ($100 Cash): Max McLaughlin; Bicknell Racing Products ($100 Product Certificate): Billy Decker; Cometic Gasket ($50 Cash): Peter Britten; Comp Cams ($50 Cash): Keith Flach; Comp Cams ($50 Product Certificate): Billy Decker; Edelbrock ($50 Cash): Pat Ward; Fox Racing Shocks ($50 Cash): Erick Rudolph; JE Pistons ($50 Cash): Erick Rudolph; JE Pistons (Product Certificate): Dave Rauscher; JE Pistons (Product Certificate): Eldon Payne; KSE Racing Products Inc. ($50 Product Certificate): Pat Ward; MSD Ignition ($50 Cash): Billy Decker; MSD Ignition ($25 Cash): Tyler Siri; SuperFlow Dynos & Flowbenches ($50 Cash): Mike Mahaney; Wrisco Aluminum (Product Certificate): Billy Decker; JRI Shocks ($50 Cash): Max McLaughlin; Dig Safely 811 Redraw Bonus ($100 Cash): N/A; Speedy First Aid Hard Luck Award (Product Certificate): Stewart Friesen;
ASi Racewear ($50 Cash): Max McLaughlin.
SEASON WINNERS
- Billy Decker – 2 (Fulton Speedway on April 29; Outlaw Speedway on June 20)
- Ryan Watt – 1 (Bridgeport Speedway on May 16)
- Matt Sheppard – 1 (Five Mile Point Speedway on June 11)